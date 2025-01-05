Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena Were Together for 13 Years Before His Untimely Death Jeff and Aubrey dated for about nine years before they tied the knot in a "quickie ceremony." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 5 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@plazadeaubrey;Mega

Actor Aubrey Plaza, whose recent roles include The White Lotus (Season 2) and Agatha All Along, and filmmaker Jeff Baena shared a 13-year relationship before his untimely death on January 3, 2025. Jeff was discovered by an assistant at the couple’s Los Angeles-area home that morning, where authorities later pronounced him dead at the scene. His death was ruled a suicide, according to TMZ.

The couple seemed to be in a good place, having collaborated on multiple projects and maintained a strong relationship, making Jeff’s passing all the more shocking. Here’s a look back at their relationship — from its beginnings to the heartbreaking moment they were forced to part.

Exploring Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza's 13-year relationship timeline.

Jeff and Aubrey's relationship began in 2011 after meeting over a game of Balderdash, as she revealed in a 2022 GQ article. The two had kept their relationship under wraps, but Aubrey divulged that "she can relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect."

In August 2014, Jeff made his directorial debut with 'Life After Beth', which also starred Aubrey.

After being together for roughly three years, Jeff and Aubrey collaborated on his directorial debut film, Life After Beth. Aubrey starred as Beth Slocum in the comedy-horror film alongside Anna Kendrick and John C. Reilly. The project was a notable milestone for Jeff, fueling his drive to pursue more creative ventures.

Jeff and Aubrey collaborated again on 'The Little Hours', which was released in 2017.

After it became clear that the two could successfully mix work and pleasure, Aubrey and her husband decided to collaborate once again on The Little Hours, which released in 2017. Aubrey played Sister Fernanda alongside Alison Brie and Dave Franco, and Jeff wrote and directed the film.

2020 marked the year Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena would marry.

2020 was full of lows, but for Aubrey and Jeff, it also brought one of the highs of their relationship. With the world in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple decided to take on some quirky hobbies. Aubrey admitted Jeff got really into tie-dying, though it is still up for debate whether she was entirely serious when she divulged the details during her December 2022 visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During her interview with Ellen, she also revealed that one day, with nothing else to do, she jokingly suggested she and Jeff should get married. To her surprise, Jeff was all in. After a quick online search, she stumbled upon onehourmarriage.com, made a call, and within two hours, a man soon showed up in a Hawaiian shirt, briefcase in hand, to officiate.

But before the ceremony, Aubrey said Jeff had to dash out for some food and almost missed their "wedding." Since they hadn’t told anyone, the entire thing was kept under wraps — taking place in their backyard.

"I created a very quick love altar in my yard — facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire, things of that nature," she said, describing the makeshift scene. Aubrey joked that she couldn’t quite remember all the details, but she was pretty sure it was legal.

Jeff passed away unexpectedly in January 2025, leaving everyone in shock.

While Aubrey and Jeff's relationship appeared to be filled with fun and laughter, it was tragically cut short when Jeff took his own life in January 2025. Despite not having children, Aubrey had previously expressed her openness to the idea of starting a family. Regardless, their strong connection was evident, as they remained together for 13 years