Home > Television > Stream & Chill The Wicked Ways of Agatha Harkness: Why She Killed Her Fellow Witches Agatha Harkness has been killing fellow witches for decades — here's why! By D.M. Published Oct. 31 2024, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

If you've watched Marvel's WandaVision, you probably remember when Agatha Harkness revealed herself as the serial witch-slayer. The character, played by Kathryn Hahn, became a fan favorite when she appeared alongside Scarlett Witch – and she was later given her own spinoff.

Article continues below advertisement

Agatha’s story takes us way back to the Salem Witch Trials — though, in true Marvel style, it’s not quite the history we know. Agatha wasn’t just any witch on trial; she was on a mission to become the most powerful one around. Other witches from her own coven tried to stop her because she was messing around with some serious dark magic. But Agatha had her own ideas. Instead of letting them take her down, she drained their powers and killed them.

Article continues below advertisement

Agatha has since been exiled for killing other witches, which is prohibited according to their bylaws. Fans of Agatha All Along may be aware of the witch’s agonizing backstory, but others are wondering what drove the sorcerer to madness. Here’s what we know about Agatha’s motive, particularly her desire to kill other witches.

Agatha Harkness kills witches for power and youth.

Agatha is obsessed with power, and she makes no secret of it. To her, that meant eliminating anyone who stood in her way, even if they were once her allies. Killing other witches wasn’t just self-defense — it was Agatha making sure she stayed on top of the magical food chain.

Article continues below advertisement

Agatha has the ability to drain magical powers and life essence from her victims. When she meets Wanda Maximoff, Agatha’s obsession with power hits a new high. Wanda’s abilities make her the Scarlet Witch, a level of magic Agatha’s been chasing her whole life.

Article continues below advertisement

This motive is further examined in Agatha All Along, the character’s spinoff series. Agatha’s son, Nicolas Scratch makes his debut in the series, and it is revealed that Agatha also used her powers to protect Nicolas from harm. And while Nicholas is ultimately able to convince his mother to stop killing on his behalf, Agatha’s thirst for power prevents her from stopping the murderous rage.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'Agatha All Along'?

Season 1 of Agatha All Along ended with a shocking bang, leaving fans curious about the show’s future. Without spoiling the season finale, it’s a bit difficult to determine. And while the Disney Plus show was initially intended to serve as a miniseries, showrunner Jac Schaeffer is open to continuing Agatha’s story.

Article continues below advertisement

“With this show, we wanted to tell a complete story, and I hope that we did. But as a — as a fan and as an admirer, I believe that there is so much more story to tell about all of these characters,” Jac told Decider.