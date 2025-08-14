Fans Are Worried About Sammie’s Health After the Singer Shared “Death Is on me...SOON” The "I Like It" singer welcomed his first child in 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 14 2025, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sammiealways

No matter how trendy it becomes to recreate the early 2000s, if you weren’t actually growing up during that time, you definitely missed out! The era was a time to be had, especially if you were attracted to the male teenyboppers who stole hearts with their catchy tunes. While most girls had the age-old “Bow Wow vs. Lil Romeo” debate, a lot of us (myself included) had our sights set on Sammie.

Born Sammie Lee Bush, Jr., the singer rose to fame with his 1999 debut single, “I Like It.” Over the years, he gained attention for seemingly skipping the awkward phase and jumping right into aging like fine wine. Sammie has also remained active on social media and uses his platforms to keep his fans abreast of what's going on in his professional and personal life. In a vulnerable post, he reached out to his fans inform them he may be entering his final days. Here's what to know.

Sammie sparked concerns for his health after he informed his fans "death is on me."

On Aug. 13, 2025, The Shade Room reposted a comment from Sammie, where he informed his fans that there may be a decline in his health that he was privately battling. The singer wrote that he believed "death is on me" and that his days were numbered. "I don't want to because I'm not ready," Sammie said in the post. "But death is on me...SOON."

The message sent shockwaves among his fanbase, as fans wondered if his prediction could've been due to a health challenge. However, Sammie has never confirmed he has any health issues. In addition to the reveal, he posted a video encouraging his fans not to live for today.

"Chase purpose. Be grateful," he captioned the video. "Forgive yourself and those whom has wronged you. Be kind. Be merciful. Be intentional. Be love! And most of all, give glory to God. This world will wither away, but God is everlasting. Feed and purify the soul. Posture your heart in a Godly state & only focus on today, for tomorrow has its own worries. Peace, light, and love."

How old is Sammie?

Sammie was born on March 1, 1987, making him 38 in 2025. Many of his fans met him as a teen, though he's grown up before our very eyes. In 2023, he welcomed his first child, a daughter named Journee. Sammie celebrated his baby girl's first birthday in November 2024.

"Happy 1st bday to our daughter Journee Leigh Bush," he captioned a carousel post of Journee. "We’re in the Bahamas 🇧🇸 with it. A one year old with a passport stamp & no clue what’s going on lol. God is merciful. I pray that God covers you with His angels. Protects you from hurt, harm and danger. May you live a long fruitful, Godly & purposeful life. Honored to be your father/ dad. 💕💕💕 ~ BIG SAM! Papa."

What is Sammie's net worth?

Sammie's exact net worth is unknown. However, he's been open about the financial issues he's faced since entering the music industry. In 2022, he revealed to Revolt TV's Big Facts that his ex-manager took advantage of his early success, admitting, “I was on Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and all that s--t eating Ramen at the crib. Trying to figure out how I’m going to survive. Carless for three years."