Bow Wow Says "There Was Always a Party and a Place To Go" Before Diddy's Parties Ended "He's like the gatekeeper to the game." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 15 2024, 7:34 a.m. ET

After Sean "Diddy" Combs was indicted on charges of trafficking and transportation for prostitution, among other things, his relationships with other celebrities were brought to light in a way they hadn't before. Before Diddy's homes were raided and he was arrested, his parties, known as "Diddy parties" and sometimes "freak offs," were essential to many A-list celebrities. And now, actor and rapper Bow Wow has come out to share his thoughts.

But what was Diddy and Bow Wow's relationship like? As with other people in the entertainment industry, Bow Wow was no stranger to Diddy's wild and over-the-top parties after various award shows and events. And when Bow Wow appeared on the More 2 The Story podcast, he revealed just how influential Diddy's parties were.

What was Bow Wow and Diddy's relationship like?

While Bow Wow isn't the only celebrity who frequented parties at one of Diddy's homes during the heyday of his events, he did have a close relationship with the music mogul. Bow Wow was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 2015, and he was often linked to the rapper professionally. Though it things weren't always positive between them.

In 2021, Diddy was seen making out with Bow Wow's ex and the mother of his daughter, Joie Chavis. In 2023, Bow Wow said on The Baller Alert Show that he and Diddy had worked out the issue of Diddy getting close to his baby mama. "Me and dude, we definitely had our rap, but I'll keep that between us," Bow Wow said at the time. "We had our pow wow, you feel me, and we handled it the way we was supposed to handle it."

In April 2023, when Bow Wow came under fire for starting and instigating social media drama, he shared on the My Expert Opinion podcast that Diddy talked to him about reeling it in. According to Bow Wow at the time, "that conversation is what put everything in perspective" for him.

What did Bow Wow say about Diddy?

More recently, Bow Wow explained on More 2 The Story that Diddy was "the gatekeeper to the game." He also said that after different celebrity events in the industry, namely the BET Awards, Diddy's house would be the one to go to for the after-party. He added that he wasn't referring to the freak-offs, but he also doubled down on how influential he believes Diddy was in various aspects of the entertainment industry.