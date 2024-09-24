Home > Entertainment Diddy Predicted Police Would "Probably Be Arresting" Him for His Parties One Day Diddy's "freak off" parties are highlighted in his indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 24 2024, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: X/@popbase

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's September 2024 arrest came after almost a year of sexual assault and physical abuse allegations. Many of the events allegedly happened at his parties.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy predicted police would "probably be arresting me" due to his parties in a 1999 interview.

On Sept. 23, 2024, Pop Base posted a 1999 interview with Diddy and Entertainment Tonight on its X (formerly Twitter) account. In the clip, a reporter tells the Bad Boys CEO, "Your parties are the hottest ticket around." Diddy laughs at the reporter's remark, saying he was advised to shut the parties down, and he says with a stern face, "They won't even give me a permit to the parties, man." He then predicts that his parties will be legendary and get him arrested.

"They don't want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain't gon' stop, we gon' keep having fun," Diddy says. "You gon' hear about my parties; they gon' be shutting them down, probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things, just 'cause we want to have a good time." The disgraced music producer also explains officials were against his parties because they were "intimidated" by him organizing events that were "beyond the horizon" of the norm.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy seems to predict his arrest in resurfaced 1999 interview with ET:



“You’re gonna hear about my parties. They’re gonna be shutting them down […] probably be arresting me […] just cause we wanna have a good time.”



pic.twitter.com/WYyXG8Qmge — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2024

Decades after Diddy's ET interview, he was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, his former collaborators Lil Rod and Dawn Richard, and multiple other alleged survivors of his physical and sexual abuse. In his 14-page indictment, which was released the day after he was arrested in NYC, prosecutors accuse him of hosting "freak off" parties to allegedly abuse women and use threats to force them into orgies with male sex workers with "elaborate and produced sex performances.”