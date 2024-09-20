Home > Entertainment > Music Bryshere Gray's Alleged Abuse by Diddy Resurfaces Following the Mogul's Arrest Singer Jaguar Wright has discussed the 'Empire' star's alleged abusive relationship with Diddy numerous times. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 20 2024, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content Warning: This article mentions descriptions of sexual abuse and domestic violence. Amid the disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest, those who have followed the ongoing rumors about his alleged lewd acts are keeping their eyes on actor Bryshere Gray. Bryshere, who also goes by his rap persona Yazz The Greatest, rose to fame at age 22 through his role as Hakeem Lyon on Empire. However, his career has been overshadowed by his personal struggles, including an alleged domestic violence incident that tainted his reputation.

According to Jaguar Wright, who has been vocal about Diddy's alleged behavior for years before he was arrested and charged on multiple counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering, claims Bryshere's downfall has everything to do with Diddy and a well-known celebrity couple. Here's what has been said about Bryshere and Diddy's relationship.

Bryshere Gray reportedly became Diddy's mentee during his time on 'Empire.'

Before Bryshere booked Empire, he was an aspiring rapper in West Philadelphia, Pa. Entertainment manager Charlie Alston, known professionally as Charlie Mack then discovered him as a child and took him under his wing. Under Mack's advisement, Bryshere eventually booked Empire and soon received mentorship from one of Mack's close friends, Will Smith, which Bryshere discussed in a 2015 interview with Vibe.

Will reportedly introduced Bryshere to Diddy to help him with his music career. According to Jaguar, the young actor's A-list mentors sexually abused him and blackballed him when he tried to speak out.

Jaguar Wright claims Diddy forced Bryshere Gray to engage in "Freak Offs" against his will.

In multiple interviews dating back to 2023, Jaguar, real name Jacquelyn Wright, claimed Diddy, Will, and Will's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith engaged in a "freak off" at one of Diddy's infamous parties. Rumors about the freak offs have swirled for years but were first discussed in court after Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, described the drug and sex-fueled events when she filed a lawsuit against him for sexual abuse and domestic violence in November 2023.

According to Cassie and many of Diddy's other accusers, the freak offs were "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." Jaguar claimed that she has access to a Dark Web video of Bryshere running out of a freak off, including rapper Meek Mill. She also alleged that Diddy and The Smiths blackballed Bryshere after threatening to tell the world about their alleged behavior.

Where is Bryshere Gray now?

According to Jaguar, the trauma Bryshere allegedly experienced by Diddy and Will led to the rising star's current challenges in the entertainment industry. Since Empire ended in 2020, he hasn't worked on an acting project and has experienced a string of personal and legal woes. In one instance, his landlord at his rented apartment sued him for over $26,000 in damages after he moved out.

Then, in July 2020, his ex-wife, Candace Jimdar, had him arrested for domestic violence. The incident sparked attention after Jimdar ran into the streets to get help from random passersby, claiming Bryshere strangled her until she lost consciousness. After seeing her injuries, police arrested the actor and took him to Maricopa County Jail in Ariz. on three charges — felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He spent 10 days in jail and was sentenced to three years probation.

Since his arrest, Bryshere has dabbled into music, but has been most active on X (formerly Twitter). On the app, he often posts content for his OnlyFans page, which includes numerous NSFW previews of him engaging in sexual acts by himself or with men and women.

In a Sept. 19, 2024 interview with Real Lyfe Productions, Jaguar was emotional as she blamed Bryshere's current state on his alleged abuse by Diddy and Will. She also threatened to fight Bryshere's mom, Andria Mayberry, who Jaguar alleged knew about the abuse and turned the other cheek to boost her son's career.