Diddy's Recent Arrest Has Brought His Relationship With Late Kim Porter Back Into the Spotlight

Content warning: This article mentions sexual abuse. In light of the recent arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper and record executive's past has been thrust into the spotlight. Combs was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which also followed multiple allegations of sexual assault from many different women.

One of his most recent allegations came from Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, a former artist under Combs's umbrella, who claims that he "belittled, terrorized, and sexually abused" her during their time working together. Combs, however, has responded by saying that she is trying to "rewrite [the] history" of their professional relationship. This recent accusation has caused the public to question his high-profile past, including his long-term relationship with model and actress Kim Porter. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline.

Kim Porter and Diddy began dating in the '90s.

Per reports, the on-again-off-again couple began their relationship in 1994, and after four years of dating, they welcomed their first child together in 1998 — a son named Christian Casey.

Both Combs and Porter had already had children from previous relationships, including Porter's first son, Quincy. Quincy was born in 1991, and his father was one of Combs's professional rivals, music producer Al B. Sure. Combs took on the role of a father for Quincy, even adopting him officially when he was 3 years old.

The couple broke up and faced a custody dispute in 1999.

Just one year after Christian's birth, Porter and Combs called it quits for the first (and not the last) time — and, per People, it wasn't exactly an amicable breakup. Indeed, the couple found themselves embroiled in custody disputes over their young son, often battling things out in court. Nowadays, Christian has been publicly supporting his father during his ongoing legal battles and recent arrest.

The couple rekindled their relationship in 2003, but they couldn't make it last.

After a few years apart — during which Combs briefly dated Jennifer Lopez — Porter and Combs rekindled their romance in 2003. Things seemed to work out a bit better this time, and the pair was often seen spending quality time together in public, strolling along the beach or attending high-profile industry events.

Three years later, in 2006, the couple welcomed twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James. However, though they seemed blissful in their relationship, Combs revealed in a 2006 interview with Essence that he wasn't ready for marriage: "I know she deserves to get married, but I'm just not ready. ... It's not a reflection on how much I love Kim," he said. "I'm just learning how to be a good boyfriend. When I'm finished with this step, I'll move on to the next."

Sadly, though, the couple never made it to the next step as it was revealed that Combs had fathered another child outside of his marriage while Porter was still pregnant with the twins. They ended things for the second and final time less than a year later.

In a statement made during their breakup, as reported by People, Kim addressed her choice to break things off: "In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean, and our family. I look forward to moving on with my life and my career and wish him prosperity, health, and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children."

Sean Combs and Kim Porter remained close co-parents until her death in 2018.

In the years following their split, Combs and Porter remained close and happily shared their parenting responsibilities. In an interview, Combs praised Porter: "Kim is an incredible mother to our children. We've been part of each other's lives for many years and I have always admired her courage and strength. We're the best of friends."

However, after over 10 years of Combs and his ex-girlfriend successfully co-parenting and keeping up a friendly relationship, Kim Porter tragically passed away at the age of 47 due to pneumonia.