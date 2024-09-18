Home > Entertainment > Music 50 Cent Reacts to Diddy's Arrest With a Social Media Post About "Bottles of Lube" 50 Cent and Diddy have a history of feuding. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 18 2024, 6:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There is no love lost between rapper 50 Cent and Sean "Diddy" Combs, and that was proven even truer when 50 Cent posted on X to react to Diddy's arrest. He shared a post not long after Diddy was arrested and officially charged with multiple federal crimes in New York City. The arrest came after a federal indictment following the raid on Diddy's multiple homes and after officials reported finding hundreds of bottles of lube and baby oil.

Despite Diddy's once high standing with his peers in the music and entertainment industry, it's clear that his star has fallen considerably. And now, 50 Cent further cements that with his post to poke fun at Diddy amid his charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Given their history, most fans would expect nothing less.

Source: Mega

50 Cent reacts to Diddy's arrest on X.

Following Diddy's arrest and very public indictment, 50 Cent took to X (formerly Twitter) and seemingly reacted to the news. "Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house," 50 Cent wrote under a photo of himself and Drew Barrymore.

This is in clear reference to the reported lubricants found during the raid on Diddy's homes. And although the post is likely meant to be funny, it certainly looks like shots fired at Diddy.

Here I am keeping good company with @DrewBarrymoreTV and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/JEo2zqRe4Q — 50cent (@50cent) September 17, 2024

Other users on X wasted no time in commenting on 50 Cent's post. One user commented, "This man never misses a chance to drag Diddy," with crying laughing emojis. Another user wrote, "No one hates like him and I love it."

This isn't the first time 50 Cent trolled or poked fun at Diddy on a public forum. Fans have noticed some kind of feud or beef between them for years. At least, where 50 Cent is concerned. There are rumors that when 50 Cent allegedly ghost wrote for him, Diddy refused to sign him as a rapper. And from there, 50 Cent's public animosity toward Diddy was born.

50 cent after the Diddy arrest pic.twitter.com/2S82Xfckeo — Sopranos World (@SopranosWorld) September 17, 2024