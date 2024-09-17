Home > Human Interest Diddy Will Remain in Federal Custody — Let's Take a Look at Why His Bail Was Denied "I thank your family members for coming, but I cannot release him." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 17 2024, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Following Sean Diddy Combs's shocking arrest at the Park Hyatt hotel in New York City, things keep getting worse for the music mogul who was charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. The 54-year-old sat in court on Sept. 17, 2024, with his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, where it was decided whether or not he would be free on bail.

Unfortunately for the rapper, Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky is taking this case very seriously. After Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges, Judge Tarnofsky listened as a lawyer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) went into great detail as to why they believe Combs should remain in federal custody until his trial. The judge agreed. Why was Diddy's bail denied? Details to follow.



Why was Diddy's bail denied? There are several reasons.

Matthew Russell from Inner City Press was in the courtroom as Diddy's temporary fate was being decided. Flanked by two U.S. Marshalls, Russell said the former CEO of Bad Boy Records was dressed in a black t-shirt, which is somewhat casual for a courtroom appearance. The attorney with the SDNY requested bail be denied because Diddy is a flight risk who has access to large sums of money.

They went on to say that he allegedly abused victims for decades and used his vast resources to coerce and control them and since then, has engaged in victim intimidation tactics. The government believes if Diddy is free, he will continue to reach out to witnesses and victims in an effort to get them to back down. The government revealed that several witnesses they interviewed have already expressed a fear of Diddy, who contacted them after they received grand jury subpoenas.

Source: Mega; Twitter/@Phil_Lewis_

The government also references Diddy's bail package which they said only addresses his flight risk. It was described as "woefully inadequate." This package was proposed by Diddy's defense and included a $50,000 bond which was secured by the equity in the Miami house, travel restrictions between Florida and New York, as well as the surrendering of passports by Combs and immediate family. A greater issue, in the government's opinion, is Diddy's intimidation tactics.