Diddy's $50 Million Bond Request Includes His Miami Home as Collateral for Release Diddy and his team are proposing a $50 million bond to secure his release on bail. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 17 2024, 3:25 p.m. ET

Less than a year after facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, following an indictment by a grand jury.

In the wake of his recent arrest, Diddy's legal team submitted a motion to the New York Southern District Court, requesting a $50 million bond and proposing house arrest as part of his bail conditions.

Diddy's bond request includes a $50 million bail proposal.

According to court documents, Diddy and his team are proposing a $50 million bond to secure his release on bail until his trial begins. They have submitted this offer to the federal court, with plans to use Diddy's Miami mansion on Star Island as collateral, valued at $48 million, and his mother's Miami residence to cover the remaining $2 million.

In addition, Diddy is willing to restrict his travel to Florida, New York, and New Jersey, with the expectation that he would reside in Miami and travel to the New York area for his trial. He also said he's willing to wear a GPS monitor to allow federal authorities to track his movements.

Diddy also claimed that he had been preparing for his arrest by paying off the remaining $18 million owed on his Miami home, letting him offer it as collateral. Furthermore, he informed federal authorities in May about his efforts to sell his private jet. Although he has not yet found a buyer, he has pledged to park the jet in Los Angeles while he remains in Florida.

Diddy's team submitted emails detailing a family road trip.