What Are Sean "Diddy" Combs's Charges? His Lawyer Says His Arrest Is "Unjust" Diddy has been involved in multiple sexual assault allegations since November 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 17 2024, 10:12 a.m. ET

Content Warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and human trafficking. After less than a year of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations, music mogul Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel on Monday.

Diddy has been in Homeland Security Investigations's custody since his arrest at the Park Hyatt in Manhattan. Here's what we know about his ongoing charges.

What are Sean Diddy Combs's charges?

As of this writing, the charges that caused Diddy's arrest are unknown. However, Homeland Security is responsible for investigating sexual assault and human trafficking cases, both of which he has been accused of within the last year. The disgraced rapper's arrest was based on a grand jury's indictment on Monday that is set to be unsealed on Tuesday.

Diddy reportedly cooperated with federal officials and traveled to New York last week "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges.” Despite his arrest, his legal team maintains his innocence and said he has "nothing to hide" amid his legal woes. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the US Attorney’s Office,” Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement to CNN.

"Sean Diddy Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person but is not criminal." Diddy's sexual assault charges date back to November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual and domestic violence.

Cassie accused her ex of sex trafficking, and the case was settled in court. However, footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 later resurfaced, prompting him to address his violence in an Instagram post. Diddy has faced lawsuits from former employees, including Dawn Richard, who accused him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and false imprisonment, all of which he denies.