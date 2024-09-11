Home > Entertainment Take a Photo Tour of Diddy’s Beverly Hills Mansion, Now Listed for $61.5 Million Diddy "always planned to sell the home in L.A. once his daughters grew up and moved out," a source told 'People.' By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 11 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Westside Estate Agency/Instagram/@diddy

When you're up, you're up, and when you're down, you're down. And right now, things aren't looking too bright for 54-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs. In March 2024, his home was raided by Department of Homeland Security agents, he’s been hit with numerous lawsuits, and in September 2024, he had a $100 million judgment imposed after missing a court appearance in a case filed by Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. Now, his Beverly Hills mansion is up for sale.

Diddy’s 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in the exclusive Holmby Hills area of Beverly Hills is now on the market for $61.5 million. The 17,000-square-foot estate sits on 1.3 acres of flat land, offering luxury and privacy. While we can’t give you an in-person tour, we’ve got some photos to show you just how lavishly Diddy was living.

Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion went on the market in September 2024.

Source: Westside Estate Agency/Instagram/@diddy The driveway of Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion.

Many on social media suspect Diddy is offloading his mansion to cover legal fees tied to the sex trafficking and abuse allegations against him. However, a source told People that Diddy "always planned to sell the home in L.A. once his daughters grew up and moved out." While the timing feels a bit coincidental amid ongoing lawsuits, one thing’s for sure — people are eager to take a peek inside, and we've got some amazing photos! Let's dive in!

Diddy's backyard

Diddy’s mansion features a spacious backyard with a resort-like pool equipped with a waterfall. The grounds also include a basketball court, a private spa house, and a covered outdoor loggia with a pizza oven, BBQ, and bar, per the official listing.

Yard art

Additionally, the home is meticulously maintained, featuring neatly trimmed hedges and yard art. Inside, you'll find a state-of-the-art theater with seating for up to 35 people. The upstairs primary suite boasts dual bathrooms and, of course, large closets. A spacious gallery hallway connects to the guest and family suites. Remember, the home has 13 rooms in total!

Outdoor lounging

According to the official listing, Diddy's home includes a paneled entry foyer with a sweeping staircase and ample natural light. Additionally, the home boasts a wine cellar, an office, a gourmet kitchen with a family room, and a separate catering kitchen. Because what celebrity home doesn't have a separate catering kitchen?

A full backyard view

The lucky buyer of this exclusive Beverly Hills mansion will not only score one fully remodeled home but also an additional two-story guest house (pictured above to the right). Inside, you'll find a gym, recording studio, and extra rooms for guests.

Diddy's Beverly Hills home entrance