Home > Entertainment > Music Diddy Hasn't Been Seen "Coming Home" Since the Raids on His Houses — Has He Fled the Country? Sean “Diddy” Combs is in hot water after multiple sexual assault allegations and a federal raid. But where is he? By Jamie Lerner PUBLISHED Mar. 26 2024, 6:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, it’s easy to feel envious of the rich and the famous, but one of the biggest downsides is that celebrities are constantly in the spotlight. This means that if they do anything unsavory, the whole world is going to know about it, which is what happened in the case of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music producer and hip-hop artist came under in late 2023 for several sexual assault allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

And in March 2024, feds reportedly searched two of Combs’s homes in Florida and California, but Combs was nowhere near the action. So where is Diddy aka Puff Daddy aka P. Diddy aka Sean Combs now that the case against him is growing?

Source: Getty Images Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie in 2018

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear exactly where Sean “Diddy” Combs is now, but he was last seen in a Miami airport.

As first reported by TMZ, Combs’s homes were raided by Homeland Security. In addition to TMZ's reporting, four separate law enforcement sources confirmed the raids to NBC News as photos of helicopters circling Combs’s properties started to spread. HSI agents searched the 200 block of S. Mapleton Drive in Holmby Hills at an address associated with Combs’s Bad Boy Films production company.

The agents then detained Combs’s sons while they searched, although they were not arrested. "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

As the raids went down, Combs was seen at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where his private jet was also located. In the footage, Combs is simply pacing around, clearly not detained or arrested. Feds were at the scene and appeared to speak with Combs as he waited for fellow members of his party to speak with the officials.

Article continues below advertisement

Later on, his private jet was tracked by Twitter user Jack Sweeney, who’s popular for tracking celebrities’ private jet flight paths. Allegedly, Combs’s plane is in Antigua in the Caribbean, “but various sources confirmed that the rapper was not on board.” Even still, a helicopter can be seen pulling up next to the jet, so it’s possible he was in there. Regardless, Antigua has an extradition treaty with the USA, so it’s unlikely that Combs was trying to run.

Diddy's jet N1969C flew to the Caribbean island of Antigua amid the trafficking investigation of him, but various sources confirmed that the rapper was not on board. pic.twitter.com/9sjgZcPxt3 — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) March 26, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Combs has been under investigation for several sexual assault cases.

In late 2023, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him for physical and sexual abuse, but they settled out of court a day later. However, this opened up the floodgates of four other people who claim that Combs sexual assaulted them.

Most media outlets seem to believe that the feds are investigating Combs because of his alleged ties to sex trafficking. As practices like “yachting” and other nefarious Hollywood traditions come to light after the MeToo movement, it seems that perpetrators might finally be getting what they deserve.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Diddy in an NYC recording studio in 1995

Some even think that Combs was arrested quietly since he hasn’t been seen after TMZ snapped the pics of him at the airport. So wherever Combs is now, we just have to let the justice system do its work.