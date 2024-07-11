Home > Entertainment > Music Who Are Diddy's Parents? The Mogul's Mom, Janice Combs, Was Hospitalized for Chest Pains Diddy has said his mom protected him from his father's past as one of the biggest drug lords in Harlem. By Elizabeth Randolph Jul. 11 2024, Published 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images (l-r): Janice Combs and Diddy

Since November 2023, multiple people have filed lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs on multiple charges, including assault, rape, drug trafficking, and much more. Unfortunately for him, it appears that more hardship has entered his life. On Thursday, July 11, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, was sent to a South Florida hospital after complaining of chest pains.

Article continues below advertisement

The cause of the health scare is unknown, but she has been required to stay in the hospital overnight. Janice's hospitalization has some wondering about Diddy's parents and upbringing. Here's the scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Diddy's parents?

Diddy grew up in Harlem, N.Y., with his mom, Janice, and his father, Melvin Combs. The family also included Diddy's sister, Keisha. During his childhood, his parents were married, and he lived what he believed to be a middle-class life. But when Diddy was just 3 years old, his father unexpectedly died. It wasn't until after his dad's death that Diddy learned who he truly was.

While Janice worked as a model, Melvin was involved in one of Harlem's biggest drug kingpins. His obituary states that he was the associate to NYC drug lord Frank Lucas. Melvin's drug dealings eventually led to his death, as the obit states he was shot to death "after a failed drug deal due to being mistaken for a police informant."

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2006 interview with Oprah, Diddy shared that his mom initially tried to shield him from his father's past, but he eventually learned the truth from people in the neighborhood who knew his dad's reputation.