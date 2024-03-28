Home > News > Human Interest Video of Diddy With His "Adopted" Daughter Has Resurfaced Following the Fed Raids A TikTok video from 2020 has resurfaced that has many fearing the worst about a girl named Ava Baroni Combs. By Joseph Allen PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@gbaby.zzz

Following the news that Sean "Diddy" Combs's homes had been raided over alleged allegations of sex trafficking, many began combing through the hip-hop mogul's social media. They were looking for clues that may have been ignored in the past. All of that sleuthing paid off, though, because it led to a resurfaced video of Combs with his "adopted" daughter Ava Baroni Combs.

The video is confusing and has left many people with questions about Combs's relationship with this underage girl. Here's what we know about Ava Baroni Combs and what happened to her following that video.

What happened to Ava Baroni Combs?

Although Ava stopped showing up on Combs's social media after 2020, she recently started a TikTok account. The account only has three videos to date. They're just short videos of her with music underneath them. It seems that Ava noticed the uproar around the initial videos of her, and decided to address it without going into much detail about what had happened to her. "I'm fine," her captions explain.

In her bio, she elaborates a little more, writing, "Hi I'm Ava Baroni Combs I'm fine dw for me pray for my dad," a reference to the raid that was conducted on Combs's home. The young woman in the videos does appear to be the same girl who was in Combs's TikTok in 2020, but she isn't being super forthcoming about exactly what her past few years have been like or how she wound up being adopted by Combs in the first place.

The original video of Diddy and Ava is a very strange artifact.

In the video that has garnered so much attention, which was posted by Combs on TikTok in 2020, Ava starts by saying, “My name’s Ava. I’m a Scorpio." Combs then prompts her to say her last name, which is when she explains that her name is “Ava Baroni Combs.” Combs then proceeds to explain that he "adopted the white child."

“I want you to tell them the story of how I adopted you, but you still have beautiful parents that — but you’re my child also,” he explained, with several other men in the background of the video. Ava then explains that she was "on the streets" before Combs picked her up. “Papa Combs decided that he was going to be a caring man," she says somewhat jokingly. “So then, he saw me and decided to pick me up and said to come inside and stay with his kids,” Ava said.