Diddy Is Accused of Throwing Parties Known as "Freak Offs" — Here's What We Know About Them Hotel rooms were stocked with "controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 17 2024, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After years of rumors and open secrets, Sean Diddy Combs might actually be held accountable for his alleged actions. Things really started taking a turn for the music mogul when two of his homes were raided by FBI in March 2024. Before that, he was already on the receiving end of several lawsuits involving claims of sexual abuse.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested and charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. Almost immediately afterwards, the rapper's indictment was unsealed and it was revealed that the former CEO of Bad Boy Records was allegedly forcing victims to participate in something he called Freak Offs. Here's what we know about them.

Source: Mega

Let's get into the meaning behind the Diddy Freak Offs.

According to court documents obtained by Distractify, Freak Offs are "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded." He and his associates reportedly coerced, threatened, and forced women to take part in them "often under the pretense of a romantic relationship." Diddy used drugs to keep the victims compliant and would then use an IV to help them recover from the substances and physical exertion.

People who worked for Diddy were often tasked with booking hotel rooms where the Freak Offs would occur. This typically involved organizing travel for the victims as well as commercial sex workers, then making sure cash was on-hand to paid said sex workers. The rooms were stocked with supplies used during the Freak Offs, including "controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting." During the raid, authorities found over 1,000 bottles of lubricant and baby oil.