Viral Met Gala Video Captures Diddy's Jealousy Over Cassie Years Before His Arrest
"He was jealous that Cassie was getting attention and he wanted to be the star of this interview," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
After Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, social media users began revisiting some of his more controversial moments. One standout instance is a viral video from the 2015 Met Gala featuring Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie.
In the clip, Diddy seems visibly jealous when late fashion journalist André Leon Talley compliments Cassie, capturing quite a tense moment.
A viral video from the 2015 Met Gala shows a tense moment between Diddy and Cassie.
The clip begins with André shaking Cassie's hand, complimenting her "beautiful dress" and telling her she "looks beautiful." Diddy, standing next to her, immediately cuts his gaze and seems to give her an envious look.
"I will never get over how #Diddy was jealous because André Talley was complimenting #Cassie," wrote the X user who shared the video.
At the time of writing, the clip has racked in over 1.1 million views and 143 replies, all of which highlight Diddy's fishy body language and facial expressions.
"You gotta be a deranged man if you think André Talley is after your girl, omg," one X user said.
Someone else agreed, noting, "His job is literally to comment on fashion."
"He was not jealous of the man. He was jealous that Cassie was getting attention and he wanted to be the star of this interview, he was jealous of her," a third X user commented.
A fourth person echoed, "It's cause he gave her attention and not him."
"That wasn't him being jealous, that was him being controlling, keeping a leash on her letting her know he's close by," a fifth person remarked.
Another spectator shared, "He isn't jealous, he is an insecure narcissistic sociopath that can't stand any attention giving [sic] to anyone except himself. Women need to start protecting themselves in who they choose to love.