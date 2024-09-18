Home > Entertainment > Music Viral Met Gala Video Captures Diddy's Jealousy Over Cassie Years Before His Arrest "He was jealous that Cassie was getting attention and he wanted to be the star of this interview," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 18 2024, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: GETTY IMAGES

After Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, social media users began revisiting some of his more controversial moments. One standout instance is a viral video from the 2015 Met Gala featuring Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Diddy seems visibly jealous when late fashion journalist André Leon Talley compliments Cassie, capturing quite a tense moment.

I will never get over how #Diddy was jealous because Andre Talley was complimenting #Cassie 😤 #DiddyArrested

pic.twitter.com/1tzOGwOVvf — DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

A viral video from the 2015 Met Gala shows a tense moment between Diddy and Cassie.

The clip begins with André shaking Cassie's hand, complimenting her "beautiful dress" and telling her she "looks beautiful." Diddy, standing next to her, immediately cuts his gaze and seems to give her an envious look.

"I will never get over how #Diddy was jealous because André Talley was complimenting #Cassie," wrote the X user who shared the video. At the time of writing, the clip has racked in over 1.1 million views and 143 replies, all of which highlight Diddy's fishy body language and facial expressions.

Article continues below advertisement

"You gotta be a deranged man if you think André Talley is after your girl, omg," one X user said. Someone else agreed, noting, "His job is literally to comment on fashion."

Source: MEGA Diddy and Cassie at the Met Gala in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was not jealous of the man. He was jealous that Cassie was getting attention and he wanted to be the star of this interview, he was jealous of her," a third X user commented. A fourth person echoed, "It's cause he gave her attention and not him."

"That wasn't him being jealous, that was him being controlling, keeping a leash on her letting her know he's close by," a fifth person remarked.