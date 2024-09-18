Home > Human Interest When It Comes to Diddy's Arrest, Singer-Songwriter Jaguar Wright Says, "I Told You So" Jaguar Wright says Diddy needs to be "treated like the criminal he is on camera." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 18 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout her music career, Philadelphia native Jaguar Wright has worked with some incredible artists. The singer-songwriter was discovered by The Roots in 1998, but it was a performance with Jay-Z that really garnered attention. Wright sang backup during his MTV Unplugged episode and dare we say, she stole the show. The hip-hop artist has managed to stay in the grueling entertainment industry for over 25 years, but her time there has definitely suffered a few slings and arrows.

After Wright was arrested in June 2024 for renting a U-haul and failing to return it, Vibe took a look back at some of the more controversial things she has said. The "I Can't Wait" singer claimed Mary J. Blige was a lesbian and said she was hiding her sexuality from the world. She alleged that Justin Bieber engaged in a sexual relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. Wright also had some interesting things to say about Sean "Diddy" Combs. Where is Jaguar Wright now? She still has thoughts!

Where is Jaguar Wright now? She has a lot of thoughts about Diddy.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested and charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. He was subsequently denied bail and will remain in federal custody until his trial. Since his arrest, a few people have come forward to respond to the allegations. Wright is just one of them.

The day after Combs's arrest, Wright was a guest on the Reallyfe Street Starz podcast where she had a lot to say about the allegations and revelations. Of the many credits attributed to Wright, one stands out the most. She is referred to as a truth-teller and whistleblower due to the fact that she's been openly speaking about Combs for several years.

Wright had previously guested on the podcast where she said Combs would probably be arrested in September, which turned out to be correct. When asked about this, Wright said she "wants her perp walk." The singer went on to explain that she wants to see Combs actually get arrested which involves being forced to the ground as is hands are bound by zip ties. "That's what they did to the kids," says Wright. "We need that." She also reminds folks that she has been telling people about Combs for years.

Jaguar Wright thinks Diddy needs to be "treated like the criminal he is."

It's clear that Wright is frustrated by the fact that Combs appears to be getting special treatment. In her mind, the victims need to see that he is no longer a threat to them which means showing him handcuffed and going to jail. "The only thing that is gonna make any of this hoopla worth is if he does a perp walk, is put into a car, and is treated like the criminal he is on camera." Wright also said she is tired of seeing images of Combs leading up to his arrest, where is having a "good time."