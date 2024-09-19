Home > Entertainment Meek Mill Buys a Farm as His Relationship With Diddy Is Scrutinized "We seen this happen to every Black man." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 19 2024, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Rapper Meek Mill is doing damage control following the arrest of his friend, Diddy. NSFW audio has been circulating on social media, allegedly of a private moment between Meek and Diddy at one of his freak offs.

However, Meek, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, denied the allegations. "My voice so powerful as a Black man from the ghetto worldwide they want it gone! Ima real king straight out the trenches under control of no human… they learned how to damage 'can’t stop us' of brands from bots and campaigns like politicians," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). This is not the first time Meek has had to defend his relationship with Diddy.

Source: MEGA

Meek Mill was reportedly mentioned Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024.

Meek continued denying the audio circulating on social media is real, adding, "We seen this happen to every Black man… I be doing unseen black ghetto kid s--t ‘now I’m gay’ lol I get it!" All the rumors regarding Meek and Diddy began when Rodney “Lil Rod Madeit” Jones alluded to the Philadelphia rapper in his sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against Diddy.

According to Uproxx, Lil Rod claimed in his lawsuit that “Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper[5] (REDACTED), R&B singer[6] (REDACTED), and Stevie J." While the rapper's name was redacted, in the footnotes of the document, it read, "He is a Philadelphia Rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." The R&B singer mentioned was said to have "performed at the Superbowl and had a successful Vegas residency."

At the time, Diddy denied the allegations, and his attorney released a statement calling Lil Rod "a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday." Meek also denied involvement with Diddy, tweeting, "I’m independent they know I drop tomar trying to damage control … where I’m From people die for playing with a man’s name," referring to his album that was coming out.

It seems Meek is moving on, and bought a farm.

It must be exhausting for Meek to see all the comments from trolls on social media, which could explain why he told his followers he bought a farm a few days after Diddy was denied bail. However, this only added to fuel to rumors he is involved with Diddy and his freak offs.

In other news…. I bought a farm the other day — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 18, 2024

"Your daddy Diddy just got locked up aren’t you posed to be worried bout that," one person commented before another added, "Was the deed signed over at the freak off?" A third gave Meek some advice, writing, "If I were you, I would probably just not tweet for a few days…"