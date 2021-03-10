Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenged Meek Mill to a Physical Fight Amid Their Ongoing Feud

Would the world be normal if there wasn't some type of celebrity feud going on? The answer is not really. In today's news of which rappers aren't getting along at the moment, Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine are on everyone's minds.

If you weren't already aware, the two music stars have been in some beef for a couple of years now — but it seems like it's really taken a turn these days since one of them called out the other to physically fight. Are we shocked? Not in the slightest.