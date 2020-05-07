Meek Mill Welcomes a Son on His Birthday, but It's Not His First Rodeo

Meek's most high-profile relationship prior to dating Milan was Nicki Minaj, and the two had a bitter breakup in 2017. Despite several years of water under the bridge, Meek and Nicki are definitely not on friendly terms, as only this past January, the two were involved in a screaming match along with Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty. Let's just say it's probably for the best he didn't father any kids with Nicki.

His two eldest sons, Rihmeek and Murad, are from an early relationship with Fahimah Raheem, often known by her nickname Fahdy. Though she has stayed mostly out of the spotlight despite having two kids with a famous rapper, Fahimah unfortunately had a run-in with the law in 2014 for shoplifting some food.

The incident had people questioning whether Meek was providing for his sons and their mother.

Though, at one time active on Instagram, Fahdy's account has been deleted, so if she keeps an online presence now, it's definitely private.