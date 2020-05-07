Meek Mill Welcomes a Son on His Birthday, but It's Not His First Rodeo

Meek Mill Welcomes a Son on His Birthday, but It's Not His First RodeoBy Distractify Staff
Rapper Meek Mill has become a dad for the third time with girlfriend Milan Harris, aka Milano Di Rouge. Though the couple has not yet disclosed the name of their baby, it's safe to say, based on Meek's announcement, that it was a boy born on or very near his own May 6 birthday.
While fatherhood is nothing new to the artist born Robert Rihmeek Williams, it's the first baby for Milan. The newest addition to Meek's family has two half brothers from a previous relationship. Here's everything we know about Meek Mill's baby mothers.
Who does Meek Mill have kids with?
Meek's most high-profile relationship prior to dating Milan was Nicki Minaj, and the two had a bitter breakup in 2017. Despite several years of water under the bridge, Meek and Nicki are definitely not on friendly terms, as only this past January, the two were involved in a screaming match along with Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty. Let's just say it's probably for the best he didn't father any kids with Nicki.
His two eldest sons, Rihmeek and Murad, are from an early relationship with Fahimah Raheem, often known by her nickname Fahdy. Though she has stayed mostly out of the spotlight despite having two kids with a famous rapper, Fahimah unfortunately had a run-in with the law in 2014 for shoplifting some food.
The incident had people questioning whether Meek was providing for his sons and their mother.
Though, at one time active on Instagram, Fahdy's account has been deleted, so if she keeps an online presence now, it's definitely private.
It's unclear how long Meek and Milano have been a couple.
Despite the fact that there are 10 months between conception and birth, Meek and his newest baby mom have been a bit cagier about their relationship and only truly confirmed they were a couple this year on Valentine's Day. However, folks have speculated for a year prior to that about their romance.
Milan likely wants to be seen as more than a rapper's girlfriend, because she is quite the businesswoman apart from him. Her popular streetwear brand Milano di Rouge has been spotted on musicians like Young Ma, Lil Baby, and YK Osiris and athletes from Philly to Atlanta.
Milano has documented her pregnancy pretty steadily on social media since revealing her baby bump at her fashion show in December. However, Meek didn't confirm his girlfriend was expecting until a few days before his new son arrived. After having such a public relationship and breakup prior to this, it makes sense he'd want to keep things low-key this time around.