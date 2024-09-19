Fans Slam Ashton Kutcher for His Silence About Diddy's Sex-Trafficking Allegations

Social media commenters are criticizing Ashton Kutcher for his friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs following Diddy's arrest in September 2024.

On Sept. 16, Diddy was arrested on sex-trafficking charges, leading to calls for Ashton to be held accountable for not addressing Diddy's alleged actions.

On Wednesday, X user @fivetimesaugust reposted a 2019 article from Distractify that discussed Ashton and Diddy's long-running friendship , which dates back to the actor's time hosting Punk'd . In addition to the screenshot (and light flex on our part), the user mentioned how Ashton has been among many of Diddy's celebrity friends who seemingly "missed" his abuse despite being in his inner circle.

Soooo… nobody going to ask the outspoken celebrity advocate against human trafficking Ashton Kutcher @aplusk how he missed his literal “BFF” Diddy being a sex trafficker? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JQHfu2zycE

"Soooo… nobody going to ask the outspoken celebrity advocate against human trafficking Ashton Kutcher @aplusk how he missed his literal 'BFF' Diddy being a sex trafficker?" the user asked.

While Ashton said in 2019 that he and Diddy became instant friends on Punk'd and remained in each other's lives, he hasn't addressed Diddy's arrest and allegations publicly. However, as the X user mentioned, Ashton has long been an advocate for being against sex abuse.