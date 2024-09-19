Fans Slam Ashton Kutcher for His Silence About Diddy's Sex-Trafficking Allegations
Ashton co-created an anti-sex-trafficking non-profit during his and Diddy's close friendship.
Content Warning: This article mentions sexual abuse.
Social media commenters are criticizing Ashton Kutcher for his friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs following Diddy's arrest in September 2024.
On Sept. 16, Diddy was arrested on sex-trafficking charges, leading to calls for Ashton to be held accountable for not addressing Diddy's alleged actions.
An X user questions how Ashton Kutcher "missed" his friend Diddy's alleged sex trafficking and assault.
On Wednesday, X user @fivetimesaugust reposted a 2019 article from Distractify that discussed Ashton and Diddy's long-running friendship, which dates back to the actor's time hosting Punk'd. In addition to the screenshot (and light flex on our part), the user mentioned how Ashton has been among many of Diddy's celebrity friends who seemingly "missed" his abuse despite being in his inner circle.
"Soooo… nobody going to ask the outspoken celebrity advocate against human trafficking Ashton Kutcher @aplusk how he missed his literal 'BFF' Diddy being a sex trafficker?" the user asked.
While Ashton said in 2019 that he and Diddy became instant friends on Punk'd and remained in each other's lives, he hasn't addressed Diddy's arrest and allegations publicly. However, as the X user mentioned, Ashton has long been an advocate for being against sex abuse.
In 2009, Ashton and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, co-founded Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, an international anti-human trafficking group. However, in September 2023, he stepped down as the company's Board Chair, along with his wife, Mila Kunis, who stepped down as an observer. The exit came after the couple faced backlash for publically supporting their That's 70s Show co-star, Danny Masterson, following his conviction in May 2023 on two counts of rape. Danny was sentenced to life in prison.
Diddy was arrested in New York City and is being held without bail on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution following a sex-trafficking investigation and two federal raids in his homes earlier this year. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.