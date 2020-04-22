Let's Take a Closer Look at Demi Moore's Relationship History

Following her divorce from Freddy in 1985, Demi pursued serious relationships with fellow A-listers like Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher. We investigate: Is she still on good terms with her ex-husbands today?

"Watching Freddy, I was blown away: if I could be with someone that captivating, then maybe I would be captivating too," Demi Moore described meeting her first husband, Freddy Moore, in a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar .

Demi Moore has remained on good terms with (some of) her ex-husbands.

Demi got married to her first husband, Freddy, at the age of just 18. Their turbulent relationship inspired songs like the rock anthem, "It's Not a Rumor." Co-written by the two stars, the lyrics revolve around the poisonous effect lies or playing games can have on a relationship.

Source: Getty

The stars opted for divorce in 1985, but Demi continued to use his last name. She was briefly engaged to actor Emilio Estevez before meeting the man whom she'd be frequently associated with for the rest of her life. Demi met Bruce Willis for the first time in August 1987. In fewer than four months, they got married and started a family. Their first daughter, Rumer Glenn Willis, was born on August 16, 1988.

"Basically he wanted to do whatever the f--k he wanted," Demi described the early days of their relationship in a previous interview with The Daily Mail. As the actress explained, Bruce insisted on further expanding the family, begging Demi to stay at home with the children. She refused to obey.

Source: Getty

The marriage lasted for more than 13 years, but it was less than idyllic at times. Take Demi's historic Vanity Fair cover story in 1991, which cemented her status as an A-lister while describing her success as one that boiled down to "the entourage factor," i.e. "being lucky and marrying well." Arguably, the article magnifies the difficulties Demi was facing at the time, such as the pressure to be a good mother while further expanding her career.

Demi gave birth to her second daughter, Scout LaRue, in 1991, and her third, Talulah, in 1994. She continued to build her career as an actress throughout this time, landing roles in hit movies like The Butcher's Wife, Indecent Proposal, or A Few Good Men while looking after her kids. Frequently hailed as "Hollywood's Hottest Couple" by the press, the two stars faced mounting pressure to maintain a pitch-perfect public facade while dealing with more and more disagreements at home.

Source: Getty