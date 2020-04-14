Fans Can't Get Over Bruce Willis' Decision to Social Distance With Ex Demi Moore

Celebrities in quarantine are fascinating to observe, and no two A-listers have drawn more attention during the COVID-19 pandemic than Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The former couple, who was married from 1987 to 2000, has been self-isolating together for at least a week alongside their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. But the unique living situation is causing controversy among some fans who believe Bruce should be social distancing with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young girls.