A Video of Tracee Ellis Ross Pretending to Take a Shot With Diddy Goes Viral After His Arrest

Fans are praising the 'Black-Ish' star's "clever move" at one of Diddy's parties.

Updated Sept. 18 2024, 4:50 p.m. ET

(l-r): Tracee Ellis Ross and Diddy
Source: TikTok/@celebslovenickiminaj

As more updates regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' September 2024 arrest circulate, social media commenters are looking back at all of his celebrity interactions.

On Wednesday, Tracee Ellis Ross entered the chat after a video of her seemingly being aware of Bad Boys CEO's alleged violent behavior circulated online.

Fans praise Tracee Ellis Ross for cleverly avoiding drinking with Diddy in a viral video.

X (formerly Twitter) user @sirmaejoratl posted the video of Tracee and Diddy. The video was taken when the celebs were gathered for a Memorial Day celebration for Black Excellence. In the video, Tracee flaunts a bottle of one of Diddy's longtime collaborators, Ciroc, while he returns the favor and shows the audience a bottle of her haircare line, Pattern Beauty. As Diddy uses some of Tracee's conditioner, she asks him what flavor his alcohol is.

She then pours a shot of Ciroc and says, "Let me get some of this in my system." However, if you look closely, she appears not to have drunk the alcohol, and if she did, it was an insanely small amount. Moments later, Tracee attempts to drink the shot but barely takes a sip before stating, "I cannot drink that whole thing." Underneath the video, the X user and other fans praised the Girlfriends star for seemingly being mindful of Diddy's now public reputation.

"'I cannot drink that whole thing' — we know Auntie Tracee, we know," one user said.

"That was one clever move she pulled," another shared.

"Veteran moves right there, with top-tier execution," said a third fan.

Diddy was arrested in New York City earlier this week and was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He was ordered to be held without bail and has pleaded not guilty. The arrest came after the disgraced mogul received several lawsuits from his ex, Cassie, and former employees who accused him of sexual assault and other crimes.

