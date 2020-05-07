Is Tracee Ellis Ross Dating Kenya Barris, the Creator of 'Black-Ish'?

In addition to being the daughter of music icon Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross is best known for starring on The CW series Girlfriends and for the primetime network comedy, Black-ish — the latter of which she received Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for. The actress is wildly in-demand these days, and though that means the public is prying in to her personal life, she's notoriously private.

Tracee Ellis Ross' past boyfriends include several famous names, but who are they? Read on to find out.

The High Note actress is rumored to be dating the creator of Black-ish , and it wouldn't be the first time that people have speculated about her romances.

The two have yet to confirm their romance, but multiple sources allegedly told LoveBScott.com that the two were an item.

Though Tracee might not be the one to confirm any romances, a rumor began circulating in January of 2020 that she was dating Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Kenya and his wife of 20 years, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, announced their intention to divorce in 2019. Interestingly, Tracee's character on the show was inspired by Kenya's wife.

"I don't make a decision [that] 'I will never talk about my relationships' or anything like that. That's certainly not a decision that I've made or anything like that, but there are certain things that are sacred to me that are not for public consumption," she continued. "They are mine."

"I was born into a very public family and so I gained a relationship for myself to what is important... [and] what is sacred in my life," she explained on the show.

After winning her first Golden Globe Award in 2017, Tracee went on ABC News' Celeb 101 to discuss how her upbringing in the public eye led her to want to keep certain things to herself as an adult.

The 47-year-old actress has never been married, and she's been candid in the past about wanting to keep her personal life private.

Tracee also dated singer Akon's older brother, Abou "Bu" Thiam.

The only other person Tracee has been linked to in her decades-long career is music manager Abou "Bu" Thiam — and their romance was only confirmed after the pair had already broken up. Bu appeared on the radio show The Breakfast Club in 2016, where he discussed being amicable with the actress following their split. While he didn't confirm when exactly they dated, Bu said that the two are on very friendly terms.

"Me and Tracee are going to be lovers forever," he said on the show. "I really do believe that. Me and her have this genuine, unconditional relationship. Anybody that comes in my life, they have to know that and vice versa with her." When asked why the two broke up, Bu claimed that he couldn't give his full efforts in the relationship.

"I believe that being with somebody is... like a real job. It's a real responsibility. She's in a place in her career where if I can't give her all of me, I don't want to waste her time or put her in that space," he continued. "Why not give her the opportunity to find someone else that can?"

When host Charlamagne tha God referred to Tracee as "top notch," Bu said that their relationship was special. "Out of all the females that I've dated, and not to discredit all the other girls, because I've been with some good females in my life, she has to be one of the most unconditional, loving, spirited people," he said on the show. He later joked that he tells the other women that he's dating that he might leave them for Tracee.

Nearly four years later, in March of 2020, Bu posted a video of Tracee singing "Happy Birthday" to him. "This beautiful soul Tracee Ellis Ross is always the first person to wish me Happy Birthday. Regardless of what's going on in the world, you always know how to get a smile out of me lol. Your thoughtfulness is a gift I will always treasure. My Ace Forever..." he wrote in the caption.