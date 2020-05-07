Tracee Ellis Ross Plays a Singer in 'The High Note' — Does She Sing in Real Life?

View this post on Instagram

Tracee revealed that her original dream was to be on a stage in a sparkling dress singing, but she tucked away that dream in fear. Now at 47, she’s finally giving that little girl a shot by playing a singer in a new movie—and she gave the Dallas audience the FIRST sneak peek! It was such a beautiful life moment. Thank you Tracee for being naturally authentic and teaching all of us to be whatever is YOU. Dallas, this wasn’t your first rodeo! @ww.now