Home > Human Interest There Sure Are a Lot of CEOs Resigning in the Wake of Diddy's Arrest — Coincidence? A lot of people think that Diddy's arrest will bring a reckoning both in and out of the entertainment industry. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 23 2024, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

So much has happened since Sean Diddy Combs was arrested and charged with three counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and interstate transportation for prostitution. After he was taken into custody, Combs's indictment was unsealed. It provides a shocking look at the details surrounding his legal troubles.

Article continues below advertisement

Much of the indictment is centered on sex parties Combs referred to as Freak Offs. During these often multi-day gatherings, women and male sex workers would be coerced into engaging in sexual activities, often with the help of illegal drugs. These were reportedly filmed by Combs and those in attendance. Since then, social media has exploded with opinions and theories about who might get busted next. A lot of people have noticed CEOs are resigning at a rapid pace. Details to follow.

Source: Instagram/tdbank_us; Mega

Article continues below advertisement

A bunch of CEOs are resigning after Diddy's arrest. It's probably fine!

If you plug the words "CEO resign Diddy" into X (formerly Twitter), you'll be met with a fair amount of accounts dutifully tracking who has stepped down since Diddy was thrown in jail. Obviously, not all of them are connected to Diddy, at least not publicly, but some definitely ran in his circles.

The biggest and most obvious is Kevin Liles stepping down as chairman and CEO of Warner Music’s 300 Elektra Entertainment. Liles had been at Warner since 2004, which once boasted Bad Boy Records as a subsidiary. He has also been an outspoken supporter of the now-incarcerated music mogul, telling TMZ in April 2024 that the Diddy facing multiple sexual assault and abuse allegations wasn't the Diddy he knew.