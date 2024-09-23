Home > Entertainment Why Are Celebs Deleting Social Media Posts, and What Does It Have To Do With the Diddy Tapes? Usher, Megan Fox, and Pink are among the celebrities who deleted countless posts. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 23 2024, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Twitter/@Usher

After Sean Diddy Combs was indicted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, celebrities with ties to him came under fire too. Some of the celebrities who people believe have or had direct ties to Diddy as guests at Diddy's infamous parties are Megan Fox, Usher, and Pink. And after all three of these celebrities deleted posts on X and Instagram, it caused a stir among other users, who immediately believed that this was cause for concern in their connection to Diddy.

When followers realized that Usher's tweets had been deleted, or mysteriously disappeared, those same posts suddenly returned. And with Usher's tweets on X came a new post from him, claiming that his account had actually been hacked. But people also noticed that Megan's Instagram account was wiped, and Pink's accounts had a ton of deleted posts too.

Why are celebrities deleting posts, and does it have to do with the alleged Diddy tapes?

There are allegations against Diddy about private tapes that were made from hidden cameras at his various parties from over the years and that celebrities such as Megan, Usher, and Pink, among many others, are on these alleged tapes. So far, these tapes have not been confirmed or come out as evidence in the case against Diddy.

However, that hasn't stopped the speculation about these celebrities deleting their posts. Many believe that celebrities are deleting Instagram posts on X to get rid of any potentially incriminating content that implicates them as a friend or associate of Diddy.

Pink & Usher just deleted all of their old tweets. The Diddy tapes are going to take down way more famous people than you can even imagine. — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) September 22, 2024

Shortly after Usher's X account was wiped clean, his tweets miraculously resurfaced. And on Sept. 22, he shared a post that claimed his account had actually been hacked as an explanation for what happened. Other users commented on the post to share their disbelief that this was why Usher's posts had been deleted.

"[You] got hacked and the hackers decided to delete all your tweets instead of tweeting random stuff?" One user commented on Usher's post. Another user wrote,"Why would the hacker have access to your account and with everything he could have done with it, he decides to just delete only ALL YOUR POSTS, Usher?"

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024