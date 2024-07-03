Home > Entertainment > Music Pink Canceled Her Concert After "Consultation With Doctor" — Is the Singer OK? "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night..." By Jamie Lee Jul. 3 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you're from the TRL generation then you probably remember back when Pink was an R&B/hip-hop artist (who can forget "There You Go"?). She later sang about having been forced to change herself for producers, as she embraced her new pop-rock sound.

Pink's been through it all, and has come out shining on the other end with a string of great songs and a devoted fan base. But how is the singer doing health-wise? Amid some news about a canceled concert, folks are curious to know how the raspy-voiced rocker is doing.

Source: Getty Images Pink performing in Glasgow on June 28, 2024

How is Pink's health?

In general, Pink has been pretty open about with her fans about her reasons for having to step away from the stage whenever she needs to.

Back in December 2020 she mentioned on Instagram that over the course of that year, she'd battled COVID, gotten stitches for an injury, dealt with a staph infection, and ended up fracturing her ankle after running down some stairs. ("Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like!" she joked at the time.)

Almost a year after that post, Pink wrote on social media in November 2021 that she'd gotten hip surgery and was dealing with "pain med depression, ulcers from meds, and constant fevers."

Pink — who has been fond of performing aerial acrobatics during her shows — later revealed that she'd also gotten a double disc replacement during her neck at some point during the pandemic.

In October 2023, Pink had to cancel a couple of Washington concert dates due to "family medical issues." And more recently, in July 2024, the singer had to cancel another show, this time also for another health-related issue. (More on this below.)

Why did Pink cancel her concert?

On July 2, 2024, Pink took to Instagram to announce she would be canceling her Berlin tour stop scheduled for the following day, following a "consultation with my doctor."

Pink explained her Instagram post that "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I’ve been advised that I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

She added that she "was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel," later signing off with: "Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon. P!nk xoxo."

While we don't know what happened exactly, we do hope that the singer makes a speedy recovery and is back delighting her fans onstage in no time. In the meantime, fans and fellow artists alike have been sending her supportive messages on social media.

"Take care of you, girl. We know you would never cancel a show unless it was absolutely necessary," wrote one fan. "Feel Better❤️," wrote the band The Script.