Fan Exposes Dark Secret About Her Mom at Sabrina Carpenter Concert, Leaving the Pop Star Speechless By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 2 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

It's clear that Sabrina Carpenter isn't following some corporate formula for whatever music she's been coming out with. When working with a "machine," it's very easy to become some cookie-cutter pinup for a corporation biochemically engineered to sell synthetic tunes to the masses with lyrics that sound like they were either written by AI or North Korean prisoners with a deep-rooted disdain for Western Values.

Carpenter's lyrics in two of her recent hits, "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please," manage to inject massive bolts of her personality into the songs, and the production values/layers and individual arrangements of the tracks are swell too. So it's no wonder that the young singer's fan base spans multiple age groups and generations, as evidenced by this one fan, who told Sabrina she attended a concert with her mother.

That kind of flies in the face of the image of a young person trying to go out to a concert with their friends and angrily rolling their eyes whenever their parents try to talk to them about their likes and interests, right? However, once Carpenter learned why the young girl brought her mother with her to the concert, she couldn't help but drop to the floor.

The moment was captured and posted to various TikTok accounts, including Metro Entertainment's (@metroentertainment) channel that simply stated there is no way the response from the fan could "be real."

The interaction between Sabrina and the fan goes like this: Sabrina: Who did you come here with tonight? Fan: I'm here with my mom! Everyone, including Sabrina, collectively dishes out an "awww" with the singer even bringing the microphone up to her face to express her delight in hearing that.

Sabrina: Hi, Paloma's mom [waving] Audience: Hi, Paloma's mom. Sabrina then directs her attention back to the fan, adjusting her hair, and still kneeling at the foot of the stage.

Sabrina: I chose you because you told me that you were heartbroken and I wanted to know what happened. The pop star then places the microphone in front of the young woman again so she can give her answer.

Fan: My mom slept with my boyfriend and she doesn't know I know. Sabrina then covers her mouth as everyone in the audience starts gasping. The pop star attempts to stifle her laughter and she collapses on the stage.

The young girl turns around and then looks at the camera and nods her head, mouthing the word, "yeah." Several people who responded to the video referenced Paloma Diamond, a fictional actress who is trending on the popular social media platform.

And while there was plenty of debate among folks who saw the video and wondered whether or not if it was the real deal, there were a lot of folks who were absolutely convinced that it was.

"THE WAY SABRINA's SOUL LEFT HER BODY WHEN THE REALIZATION HIT," one person wrote. Someone else echoed: "I think all of our souls left at the same time." "The fact she wanted her mom to be with her to reveal this IS D--- WOW," another replied.

"You know the car ride home was QUIET" another TikToker remarked. And then there was someone who said that if they ever met a person who honestly had this experience, they fully expect them to reveal this information right when they're meeting for the first time.

"Usually I'm against trauma dumping but absolutely tell me this. I don't care if we met seven seconds ago, this needs to be the opening tea." Others just thought the way the Sabrina Carpenter fan opened the story up and used the concert as a means of dropping the bombshell is fantastic: "The way she gets to tell you who she's with first and it's her mom and she was chosen to speak is chef kiss."