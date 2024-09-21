Home > Entertainment > Music > Drake Rapper The Game Claims Diddy Attempted to "Set Up" Drake Before His Arrest Diddy also alleged punched Drake in 2014. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 21 2024, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Following Diddy's arrest on racketeering and trafficking charges, past interviews are resurfacing that raise even more red flags around the Bad Boy Recorders founder. One interview in particular that has people talking is The Game's sit-down with VladTV, where he hinted that Diddy put out a hit on Drake amid their feud in 2014.

While speaking on Drake's beef with Pusha T, The Game revealed that he warned the OVO hitmaker about Diddy's plans while he was in Los Angeles.

Source: Instagram The Game and Nipsey Hussle.

According to The Game, he warned Drake about Diddy trying to "run up on him."

In the interview, The Game revealed that following Diddy and Drake's alleged altercation in Miami over the "0-100" beat that ultimately went to Drake. "There were calls going around LA... who would run up on him. I'm not saying... it didn't come from Diddy directly but LA get tricky, so when there are beefs and they are here, there are certain people who are going to get called and I'm one of those people. So, I had privy Drake to a little information, I don't know where it came from, but it's like my brother, so I hit him, I told him, like, 'Yo, this is what it is.'"

In 2014, it was reported that Diddy punched Drake outside of LIV nightclub during Basel Week at DJ Khaled's birthday celebration in Miami. According to a source, Diddy said, "You will not disrespect me," before throwing hands at Drake. At the time, Sam Sneak tweeted, "It definitely wasn't bout Cassie."

However, Diddy denied hitting Drake. "I did not put hands on Drake and I do not want any problems with Drake," Diddy told The Breakfast Club. "Drake is...right now. That’s all I have to say. He’s putting in his work. I didn't do nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend."

There have also been rumors Diddy was involved in Tupac's murder.

Following Diddy's recent arrest, a statement made by Tupac's accused killer has also resurfaced. In 2009, Duane "Keefe D" Davis told Las Vegas detectives that Diddy offered him $1 million to kill Tupac. He went on to share that following the murder, he reached out to Diddy to get paid but never received any money. Diddy has denied those allegations, and Keefe D recently posted his $750,000 bond ahead of his murder trial.

Eminem also hinted at Diddy's involvement with Tupac's murder in his song "Fuel — Shady Edition." "Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effects of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose card should I clean next? Puff’s?” he rapped. "'Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been / Or me mixed up, prepare for me to not choose none of my words carefully."