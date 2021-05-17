The Game Has Had a Rollercoaster Relationship With His Siblings Over the Years

Although his relationship with each sibling differs, the emotions that run between all of them could be described as nothing less than a rollercoaster. When it comes to the star's brother, rapper Big Fase 100, things weren't always on the best of terms.

The duo fell out almost two decades ago over money, with The Game saying that Fase was using him for money, while Fase claimed that The Game wouldn't have a career without him. Things seem to be better now, but they were rocky for a while.

Fase led off his slam of his brother on social media by saying, "This [n-word] done did more for Crips than he have for Cedar Block. Name a [n-word] from the block that has u to thank for his success or even puttin him [in] the path to it. When it comes to being what and who u say u are and really bein down for yours ... I got two words for you #nipseyhussle."

The Game has previously addressed his rocky relationship with Fase in the song "Hug the Block."