Rapper Lil Reese Was Shot in Parking Garage Gunfight in Chicago — Is He OK?

First responders got a call reporting three gunshot victims around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, the Tribune reports. A 20-year-old was shot twice in the knee and taken to a local hospital in good condition, a 27-year-old was wounded multiple times and hospitalized in critical condition, and a 28-year-old — later identified as Lil Reese — was grazed in the eye and hospitalized in fair condition.

“Apparently, they were all shooting at each other,” Chicago Police spokeswoman Sally Bown said, citing preliminary intel from the incident.

According to police reports, a man tracked his son’s stolen Dodge Durango to the parking garage and tried to detain the people inside. Then an assailant opened fire on the Durango, and the vehicle crashed into a pillar in the garage. Police sources told the Tribune that the occupants of the Durango “exchanged” gunfire with someone outside the vehicle.