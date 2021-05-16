What Happened to Rapper Lil Reese? He Was Taken to a Hospital in Fair Condition

On the morning of Saturday, May 15, 2021 three men were shot in a North Side Chicago parking garage during a dispute over a stolen car. One of these men has been identified as rapper Lil Reese (real name Tavares Taylor), who was taken to the hospital in fair condition after he was grazed in the eye.

A graphic video of the rapper bleeding on the ground along with the other gunshot victims had been circulating online following the incident. Unfortunately, there aren't a ton of details about how Lil Reese is doing today.

Lil Reese told police that he met the Durango occupants outside the garage and then directed them to a spot where they could sell cannabis to him, according to the police report.

Police reports reveal that a man tracked his son’s stolen Dodge Durango to the parking garage and then attempted to detain the people inside of it. Someone then opened fire on the Durango, and the vehicle ended up crashing into a pillar in the garage. Police sources told the Chicago Tribune that the occupants of the Durango “exchanged” gunfire with someone outside the vehicle.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Reese took to social media and revealed that he had temporarily lost his voice as a result. He also posted images of the sutured wound as it healed, writing that he'd "need a million" to tell the story of the incident. Now, almost a year after the shooting took place, it seems he's recovered enough to get in a feud with a fellow musician.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Reese's car covered in blood, but could not find the rapper himself. Witnesses then told police that another man had already come and driven Reese to the hospital. He was ultimately released a few days after the incident, and later claimed that he didn't think he would have survived if he'd waited for an ambulance. The reason for the shooting is still unclear, although reports suggested that police had identified a person of interest in the case.

In addition to his feud with 6ix9ine, Lil Reese was also shot in the neck last year. The incident happened at a busy intersection in Chicago in the middle of the afternoon. A light-colored sedan pulled up next to Reese's car at the intersection and fired approximately two dozen rounds into his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to his neck, but thankfully survived the incident.

What happened between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Lil Reese?

When Brooklyn-based rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine announced that he was releasing a new album, Lil Reese was quick to respond, posting a comment with harsh words for 6ix9ine. "I heard you just tried to sneak on block bro lol don't lose yo life playing on internet 69," Lil Reese wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to Lil Reese's comment, 6ix9ine wrote, "I seen a video of u s--tten on yourself :(." That wasn't the end of the confrontation between the two rappers, though. 6ix9ine returned to social media to post an old video of Lil Reese getting jumped and then posted another video in which he recreated the video of Lil Reese getting attacked.

In response to the video posting, Reese again criticized 6ix9ine for working with police. Even after the rapper was released from prison, 6ix9ine has said that he still works as a police informant, which rubs Reese and many other rappers the wrong way. 6ix9ine was arrested in 2018 on federal racketeering charges and served more than a year in prison.