Wendy Williams Once Said Diddy Was Known To "Hypnotize Women" Years Before His Arrest
Wendy expressed concern for Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, in a 2015 episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show.'
By Elizabeth Randolph
Published Sept. 24 2024, 10:21 a.m. ET

Former daytime talk show host Wendy Williams's past comments about Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced after the disgraced music mogul's September 2024 arrest.

Wendy is known for being vocal about every "hot topic" that came her way. Here's what she said about Diddy and how it resonates with his ongoing legal troubles.



What did Wendy Williams say about Diddy?

Amid Diddy's arrest, a 2015 clip from The Wendy Williams Show resurfaced, featuring Wendy discussing Diddy's breakup with Cassie Ventura. Cassie allegedly tried to avoid Diddy while filming her 2016 film Honey 3: Dare to Dance in Cape Town, South Africa. Wendy expresses concern for Cassie's safety in the clip, stating the "Me and You" singer's ex could easily find her due to his wealth and esteem.

"You know, my thing about when you date a mogul, is, that it’s really difficult to avoid them, because if you use your head, you never know when they’re going to pop up on the scene," Wendy says on the show. “He’s a mogul! Like, he can hire a plane right now, zoom it to South Africa, land on the roof of the hotel where she’s staying, pay people off at the front desk, ‘Give me the key and let me up in her room.'”

Wendy also added that she would always be on guard in a relationship with Diddy and that the thought of him easily having access to her would "scare the bejesus out of me." She also said the mogul had a "playboy lifestyle," allowing him to "hypnotize women" into doing whatever he wanted.