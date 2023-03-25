Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images SWV: Where Are the Members Now? Here Are All of the Details About the Music Group By Je'Kayla Crawford Mar. 25 2023, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Besides the SWV performances they still do, where are the members now? Do they own any businesses? Do they have any kids? Here is what we know about their individual careers and personal lives.

Where are the SWV members now? Taj George was a contestant on 'Survivor.'



Fans were surprised to see Taj, age 51, become a contestant on Season 18 of Survivor, titled Survivor: Tocantins – The Brazilian Highlands. She ended up finishing fourth in the competition.

Taj is the mother of one child, 18-year-old Eriq Michael George. She is married to football star Eddie George and has been for over 15 years. Eddie played for the Dallas Cowboys and even won the coveted Heisman Trophy.

Coko Clemons is now a content creator.

Coko, age 52, keeps all of her fans updated on SWV and her personal life through her YouTube channel, The Coko Cure. Since her first video back in 2018, her channel has already received 500,000 views.

The singer and influencer is the mother of two sons, who are also music artists. And, it was shared by People that she has now taken in the 12-year-old twins of her late cousin, Sheila Laney.

Coko has pursued a solo career of her own. So far, she released four individual albums, but she has not released music in over five years. The singer hasn't announced whether or not she is planning on pursuing it further.

Coko has since talked about her new family and said that, "She knew we had her back and we knew that she had ours, if anything ever happened."

LeLee Lyons wants to pursue her own solo career.

After years of performing with the group, LeLee, age 49, is considering pursuing a music career of her own. But, she wants to make it known that continuing to work with SWV is still her intention.

She told Parlé Magazine that, "Of course a Lelee recording is definitely on my bucket list! I want to do an EP of the songs that were dear to my parents’ heart. SWV as far as music is my first priority of course, but outside of the brand I am my own person with aspirations of my own."

On the family side, LeLee is the mother of two children and a grandparent of one granddaughter. She frequently posts photos of her life and career on her Instagram.

SWV is still going strong.