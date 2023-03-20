Tamara Johnson-George Rejected Her Husband Before They Made Their Love Official

Article continues below advertisement

In the six-episode series, Taj updated her loyal fans on her family life at home. The singer and reality star is happily married to former NFL player Eddie George. Here’s what to know about Tamara “Taj” Johnson-George’s husband.

Tamara Johnson-George and her husband, Eddie George, met in 1994.

Taj and Eddie were at the height of their careers when they met. At the time, Eddie had just accepted the Heisman trophy as a football player for The Ohio State University. Once he and Taj connected at a nightclub in 1995, they quickly fell for each other. However, Eddie wasn’t always on Taj’s radar. In an episode of OWN’s Black Love, Eddie said Taj’s friend approached Eddie for her at the club one year after meeting, though she didn’t remember at the time.

“We were in New York City; I’d just won the Heisman Trophy,” Eddie recalled on the show. “Fresh off of television, just won it, feeling good about life with my boys from Philly. I notice that a group of girls walk by, and I noticed Taj, and I said, ‘Oh man, that’s Taj from SWV who played me last year, and I’m going to see how this works out.’”

Taj changed her mind, but Eddie reminded her of the diss during their second meeting. “I just stand there, I didn’t do anything, just holding my ground, and I get a little tap on the shoulder, and it was her friend, and her friend said, ‘My girlfriend wants to meet you,”’ he added. “So I walk on over, and it was her! And I immediately say to her, ‘So I met you last year at this time.’”

On Black Love, Taj defended the fumble, stating she “never followed football” and didn’t know who her future husband was in 1994.

Taj and Eddie have two sons — Jaire and Eriq George.

Taj and Eddie dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2004. The couple’s wedding included many of their industry peers and Eddie’s son — Jaire. Jaire is Eddie’s child from a previous relationship, though Taj helped raise him. In 2005, Taj gave birth to her and Eddie’s son, Eriq.

Although Taj is grateful for her and Eddie’s life, she hasn’t always had an easy time adjusting to her roles as a wife and mother. On Black Love, Taj bravely opened up about developing postpartum depression after her son, Eriq, was born.

Taj Johnson-George competed on ‘Survivor’ to prove she was “not the average NFL wife and mother."

Following SWV’s seven-year hiatus, Taj and Eddie created several projects together. In 2007, the couple starred on their TV One reality show — I Married a Baller. They also made a faith-based relationship book, Married for Real: Building a Loving, Powerful Life Together, in 2012. But it was Taj’s 2009 solo reality TV venture that boosted the wife and mother’s confidence.

In 2009, Taj competed on Survivor: Tocantins. She wrote in her bio for the show that she believed she would be the “most underestimated player" in the game due to her being a wife and “mother of two wonderful boys.” However, Taj clarified she wouldn’t give in to any stereotypes her competitors possibly had. “I'm not the average NFL wife and mother,” Taj wrote.

