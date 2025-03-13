We’re Never Gonna Get Over En Vogue — Where Is the ‘90s R&B Group Now? Many of En Vogue's core members have left the group at some point. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 13 2025, 5:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@envoguemusic

If the voices behind '90s R&B hits "Hold On," "Never Gonna Get It," or "My Lovin'" don't instantly take you back to an era where music was insatiable, you're far too young for this grown folks business. For the rest of us, the aforementioned singles belong to the iconic En Vogue.

Article continues below advertisement

En Vogue, created in 1989 by Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, and Dawn Robinson, has inspired various up-and-coming girl groups, from Destiny's Child to 3LW. The group's hits in the '90s and early aughts are still being sampled today. However, after one OG En Vogue member admitted to going through some difficult hardships, many wondered where En Vogue is now.

Dawn Robinson

Dawn was one of the first members of En Vogue picked to be in the group, which has changed its lineup over the years due to internal issues. When she ultimately left the group in 2011, she admitted to struggling financially. Dawn said she was living with her parents and having trouble landing a home alone, which was when she eventually realized living in her car was a better solution.

Article continues below advertisement

"You guys, for the past three years, I have been living in my car,” Dawn admitted in a YouTube video. "I said it, oh my gosh, it’s out.” While Dawn's reveal was something she knew would concern fans, she advised them not to worry about her. She said deciding to live in her car was the first time she "felt free." "It’s not ‘Woe is me,' " Dawn declared. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman."

Article continues below advertisement

Terry Ellis

Source: MEGA

Few can think of En Vogue without thinking about Terry Ellis, who has been a mainstay in the group during its many breakups. Terry, who is also BFFs with her twin, Holly Robinson Peete, continues to perform with the group in venues around the world, and often shares En Vogue's past and present performances on Instagram.

Cindy Herron

Source: MEGA

After spending a few years as a pageant queen and actor, Cindy Herron joined En Vogue through being selected to be in the group by En Vogue's producers, Denzil Foster and Thomas McElroy. She continued with the group during its rise to stardom, but left in 1994 after going on maternity leave. However, since then, Cindy has toured with the group on and off.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to her singing achievements, she has acted on several projects, including Full House and A Different World. More recently, she and her husband, former baseball player Glenn Braggs, divorced in 2022 after 30 years of marriage and four kids.

Maxine Jones

Source: MEGA

Maxine Jones also played an integral role in En Vogue's success. She became on Denzel and Thomas's radar after moving to Oakland, where Dawn and Cindy also lived, from Paterson, NJ. at 15. In 2012, she and Dawn tried to separate themselves from Cindy and Terry with their group, Heirs to the Throne. Cindy and Terry also sued Maxine around the same time for her using En Vogue's name for another group.