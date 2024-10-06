Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock 'Queens Court' Hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete Address Season 1's Breakups (EXCLUSIVE) 'Queens Court' Season 1 ended with Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada getting engaged to their now-ex-fiances. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 6 2024, 9:11 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Hear ye, Hear Ye! Peacock's dating reality show Queens Court is back for another season with a new trio of celebrity women hoping for another shot at love. Each of Season 2's queens — K, Michelle, LisaRaye, and London "Deelishis" Charles, have all shared their past relationships in the public eye in some capacity and are ready to do it again with 22 confident, successful men, chasing after them instead of the other way around, as it should be.

Hosts and longtime power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete return for another season of Queens Court, helping women find their perfect match. Despite none of the couples from the debut season staying together, the hosts remain determined to support the new season's participants.

Source: Peacock

Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete share why they think some of the 'Queens Court' Season 1 couples didn't last.

During Season 1 of Queens Court, fans watched as Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea were the show's first queens hoping to find their kings. When the season ended in March 2023, two cast members, Tamar and Evelyn, became engaged to contestants Jeremy "JR" Robinson and LaVon Lewis, respectively. However, since the show wrapped, both announced they had ended their relationship. In October 2023, Evelyn revealed she and LaVon broke up due to their distance and rushing into the relationship.

As for Tamar, her and JR's have had a rocky relationship since they exited Queens Court, most of which has played out on social media. In 2024, the "Love and War" singer announced she and JR had split again after secretly getting married.

Source: Peacock

Holly and Rodney told Distractify they didn't want either couple to end their engagements after filming the show. However, Holly said she thinks the show wasn't to blame in one couple's case from last season.

"Sometimes people are attracted to each other for the wrong reasons, and I think that might have been the case in one of those couples," the actor said. "But at the end of the day, you know, love is an inexact science, and so you sometimes have to take a shot and see where it takes you, but you live and learn by watching other situations happen."

The hosts said allowing the new 'Queens Court' cast to "let their guards down" also helped them navigate Season 2 effectively.

Holly and Rodney further shared that, despite the post-Queens Court breakups, they feel the show is a "healthy experiment" that allows women, particularly Black women in Hollywood to find someone who values and loves them.

"We really enjoyed the process," Holly said. "And we were sad to see that couple of couples didn't quite get there. But we haven't given up on the journey. We are not giving up on love."

Rodney also credited his wife of 30 years for being the ladies' sounding board, which allowed them to be vulnerable enough to see the singles for who they are and not their past.

"Holly was very instrumental in helping the Queen let their guard down and not have so many barriers up or preconceived notions about what these guys may be or what they may be like," he shared. "Get to know them. Get to know them, and then you can figure it out. And I think that was a big part of what we learned from from the first season into the this one."