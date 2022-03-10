K Michelle Flaunts Her Natural Body After Removing Implants and She Looks Amazing

K Michelle Flaunts Her Natural Body After Removing Implants and She Looks AmazingBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 10 2022, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
K. Michelle is a drop-dead gorgeous woman. Over the years, the songbird has been delivering beautiful music to fans while being unapologetically herself. While her free-spirit and blunt personality has rubbed some people the wrong way, fans have praised K. Michelle — born Kimberly Michelle Pate — for her honesty. In particular, the singer’s journey with plastic surgery has been huge for her.
It’s clear as day that K. Michelle is a knockout with a curvy figure. However, the star has been open about receiving cosmetic enhancements — which is something many celebrities continue to deny. Naturally, this has caused many people to ponder about the star’s appearance before and after surgery. Did her look change significantly? Is K. Michelle recognizable? Keep reading to find out.
K. Michelle showed off her natural curves after removing her butt implants in June 2021.
There’s nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery. However, feeling comfortable in your skin to flaunt what God and maybe a strict gym regimen gave you is equally as rewarding — and K. Michelle is the perfect example.
In a June 4, 2021 Instagram post, the 40-year-old singer posted a video of her showing off her natural curves in a pink bikini and wrap.
“You banged the old body. Y’all gotta come play with me ... Proud surgery scars on display and all. I don’t care anymore, I think I rock. Natural Kimberly," she captioned the post.
This comes after the star went through reconstructive surgeries after receiving illegal butt injections, aka “hydrogel injections,” per The Shade Room. The outlet shares that side effects from these injections include pain, infection, bleeding, numbness, and fat necrosis. The star has also cautioned ladies about the dangers of plastic surgery and expressed a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Carlos Gomez for getting her body back on track.
‘My Killer Body with K. Michelle’ continues to receive rave reviews by social media users.
In light of K. Michelle being so candid about her near-death experience due to her illegal butt injections, fans have been celebrating her new show, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, which highlights the dangers of plastic surgery.
As plastic surgery becomes the new fad, tons of people are going under the knife without doing extensive research. As a result, some people find themselves dealing with side effects that are not only emotionally taxing, but end up compromising their health.
Truth be told, plastic surgery will likely be around for years to come. However, making sure that you’re thoroughly educated about whether or not it’s right for you is key — not to mention, making sure that your doctor is a licensed plastic surgeon with years of successful experience also plays a role.
Even though K. Michelle was able to reverse her plastic surgery without much harm to her body, that’s not the case for everyone. With that in mind, please be vigilant and safe. Your desired body type is not worth more than your life.
Catch the season finale of My Killer Body with K. Michelle on March 10, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.