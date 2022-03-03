K. Michelle's Net Worth Is Set to Increase With Her New Lifetime Series

K. Michelle's Net Worth Is Set to Increase With Her New Lifetime SeriesBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 3 2022, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta are likely familiar with the name K. Michelle. Known for her sharp wit and soothing vocals, K. Michelle (born Kimberly Michelle Pate) is considered one of the few breakout artists from the show. Following several setbacks in the music industry, K. Michelle went on to release her 2013 album, “Rebellious Soul,” which debuted at No. 2 on the charts. After that, the rest was history.
Over the years, K. Michelle has made headlines for her curvaceous figure. After a few mishaps in her plastic-surgery journey and complications to her health, she has decided to remove her enhancements. Now, her personal story has inspired Lifetime's series My Killer Body With K. Michelle.
So, what is K. Michelle’s net worth? Keep reading to get the full scoop.
K. Michelle’s net worth is set to skyrocket.
Celebrity Net Worth claims that K. Michelle’s net worth currently stands at $2.5 million. This figure is a combination of her work as a singer, songwriter, reality television star, record producer, pianist, and guitarist. This talented woman has released five studio albums so far, two of which have landed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Now that she’s added television host to her already impressive resume, we can only assume that K. Michelle's net worth will see a great increase over the course of 2022.
K. Michelle
Singer, songwriter, record producer, reality TV star, pianist, guitarist
Net worth: 2,500,000
K. Michelle is an American singer, songwriter, and reality star who rose to fame through Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and has become one of the most popular voices in R&B music.
Birth date: March 4, 1986
Birth name: Kimberly Michelle Pate
Birthplace: Memphis, Tenn.
Father: Eddie Pate
Mother: Angles Pate
Children: One son, born in 2003
Education: Florida A&M University
‘My Killer Body With K. Michelle’ has received glowing reviews from social media users.
Most social media users believe that K. Michelle is doing the Lord’s work with My Killer Body With K. Michelle. Over the last decade, plastic surgery has become a hot topic. And with many celebrities and public figures going under the knife, everyday people have also sought out their own cosmetic procedures — to varying degrees of success.
On My Killer Body with K. Michelle, the singer doesn't only get to the root of why many women on the show felt compelled to get surgery, but she also allows them to rebuild their confidence in the process. Plus, the series helps these women reverse their surgeries so they can lead healthier lives.
Truth be told, everyone has their own insecurities. And while plastic surgery may seem like an easy alternative, it can leave you less satisfied post-op.
Plastic surgery is a personal choice and we believe in doing what’s best for you. So, if you’re determined to go under the knife, work with a licensed plastic surgeon who comes highly recommended — it can be the difference between achieving your goals and harming your health.
Catch new episodes of My Killer Body With K. Michelle Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.