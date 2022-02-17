K. Michelle’s Children Stay Away From the Spotlight for a Particular Reason

Despite launching her career on reality television, K. Michelle keeps her personal life to herself as much as possible.

The My Killer Body host has been in the spotlight since her fans met her on Love & Hip Hop. Since then, K. has become more vocal about her dating life, career highs and lows, and plastic surgery journey. However, she’s also maintained her privacy when it comes to being a mother.

Although K. sporadically mentions her children, she has previously shared why she needs to guard her family at all times.