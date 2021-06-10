Did K. Michelle Undergo Plastic Surgery Again? Fans Are Extremely Curious

A nose job, a lip lift, and a Botox brow lift are just some of the procedures fans think K. Michelle (Kimberly Michelle Pate) relied on to achieve her new, super-sophisticated look.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the singer took to Instagram to unveil her bold, frosty pink hairstyle complete with a simple yet elegant makeup look — and, according to at least a few of her followers, a new face. What's going on? Did K. Michelle undergo aesthetic surgery?