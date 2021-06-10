Did K. Michelle Undergo Plastic Surgery Again? Fans Are Extremely Curious

Did K. Michelle Undergo Plastic Surgery Again? Fans Are Extremely CuriousBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 10 2021, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
A nose job, a lip lift, and a Botox brow lift are just some of the procedures fans think K. Michelle (Kimberly Michelle Pate) relied on to achieve her new, super-sophisticated look.
On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, the singer took to Instagram to unveil her bold, frosty pink hairstyle complete with a simple yet elegant makeup look — and, according to at least a few of her followers, a new face. What's going on? Did K. Michelle undergo aesthetic surgery?
K. Michelle debuted a new makeup look, and with it, a "new face," on Instagram.
K. Michelle is yet to share details about how she achieved the impressive new look, which is making fans all the more suspicious. Many have taken it to Twitter to engage in some collective guesswork.
To make matters even more complicated, K. Michelle announced in 2020 via a now-deleted Instagram post that her years-long troubles with reconstructive surgery came to an end. She also used the phrase "Natural Kimberly" in the caption of an Instagram post shared in June 2021. And, as another one of her posts reveals, she is currently working on a TV series about people whose plastic surgery dreams quickly turned into an absolute nightmare.
Unfortunately for gossip-hungry fans, photos dating back to 2019 show K. Michelle with a similar face — which could cast some doubt on the latest rumors.
K. Michelle first opted for plastic surgery before the height of 'Love & Hip Hop.'
K. Michelle's experiences with plastic surgery are well-documented.
The Love & Hip Hop veteran has been open about the complications she had to face as a result of previous "hydrogel injections." As K. Michelle told People in 2018, choosing a "black market" surgeon to carry out the procedure was one of the worst decisions of her life — one that led to serious health issues. As a result, she reportedly underwent 16 surgeries in the course of just a few years.
A breast augmentation, a transferring of fat from her stomach to her rear, and later a hip enhancement were the services she opted for back before she would have learned first-hand what a botched surgery can do to one's body.
"I wanted to look like a Coke bottle," K. Michelle said in 2018.
"He wasn't a doctor — it was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections — that's what they were being called," she said of the hip enhancement procedure, which included butt and hip injections. "When I found out my favorite rapper did it, that’s when I decided, 'I'm getting it done.'"
So, are there any before and after photos?
K. Michelle is yet to share photographs showing just how much her face and overall appearance have changed over the past few years. But several fans took to Twitter to post images comparing what the star looked like a few years ago and now.
There is a chance that the internet is only now discovering developments that may or may not have taken a while ago. We should probably wait until K. Michelle shares further information about her alleged plastic surgeries.