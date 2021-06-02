'Love & Hip Hop' Star Juju Castaneda Jumped the Broom With a Mystery Man

Fans of Love & Hip Hop know that relationships often come and go for cast members. Some stars – like Remy Ma and hubby rapper Papoose – are solid as they come, while others have gone through the worst in their relationships. Still, everyone deserves love, and one person viewers have been rooting for is none other than Juliet “Juju” Castaneda .

The Afro-Cuban bombshell has had a plethora of suitors come her way. Not only is she drop-dead gorgeous, she also has the brains to match her looks. While a few men tried to shoot their shot at Juju, no Love & Hip Hop cast member has been able to lock her down. And now, since rumors are persisting that Juju has jumped the broom, fans are intrigued to find out all about her mystery man.

Who did Juju marry? Get comfortable as we spill all the tea.