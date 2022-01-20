'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Omeretta's Boyfriend Is Currently Serving a Hefty Prison Sentence

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Omeretta's Boyfriend Is Currently Serving a Hefty Prison SentenceBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 20 2022, Published 12:24 p.m. ET
It’s no secret that VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise has helped many artists enter the music industry. Over the years, many rappers and singers including Cardi B, K.Michelle, and Spice have used the platform to elevate their careers. And there is another talented woman who currently has all eyes on her: Omeretta.
After Omeretta released her 2016 debut album, “Black Magic: A Dose in Reality,” the hip-hop world quickly realized that this talented woman is up next. And as her music continued to catch the eye of musical greats like Nicki Minaj, Omeretta has cemented her place in the industry. However, thanks to Omeretta’s love life — her boyfriend is serving a hefty prison sentence — fans have questions. So, why is Omeretta’s boyfriend in jail? Here’s what we know.
Omeretta’s boyfriend, Tabyron Rashad Smith, is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence.
According to CelebSaga, Omeretta’s boyfriend, Tabryon Rashad Smith, is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence. Smith is behind bars after being convicted for robbing nine Asian-owned businesses throughout Georgia in October and November 2017.
The U.S. Department of Justice shares that Smith and his co-conspirator, Dravion Sanchez Ware, reportedly terrorized, threatened, and injured victims during their spree. In fact, Ware is responsible for shooting victims in a Doraville robbery and pistol-whipping several other victims in other robberies.
After his arrest, “Smith pleaded guilty on July 23, 2019, to one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robberies and four counts of discharging or brandishing a firearm during several of the robberies.”
Aside from Smith’s 27-year sentence, he was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after being released. Plus, he'll have to pay $135,951.81 in restitution.
“This lengthy prison sentence hopefully provides some peace to the victims by ensuring Smith cannot terrorize anyone for decades to come,” U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak shared.
Omeretta is standing by her man, despite his long prison sentence.
Omeretta is the definition of a ride-or-die woman. While most people would reconsider maintaining a relationship with someone in prison, it appears that Smith being locked up is not a dealbreaker.
Not only is Omeretta standing by her man, but she recently showed off six tattoos with his name across her body on social media — via images captured by The Shade Room.
Naturally, social media users had a lot to say since Smith is currently serving serious time. Many users believe that getting a tattoo of your partner’s name is taboo, but stranger things have happened.
“This is embarrassing,” one user commented.
“What type of love is that? Because I do NOT want it,” another user commented.
Despite being heavily criticized online, Omeretta appears to be in great spirits. Omeretta may have a change of heart in the future, but only time will tell if this relationship goes the distance.