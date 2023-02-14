Home > Television > Stream & Chill Source: Peacock The Filming Location for Peacock's 'Queens Court' Is the "Hollywood of the South" By Bianca Piazza Feb. 14 2023, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

We can only imagine what it's like to search for love while living in the limelight. It surely gets exhausting. For famous single ladies Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, the only way to get through the public dating madness is to embrace it ... on camera. Peacock's 10-episode dating series Queens Court follows said trio of women as they search for their "Kings," testing out a sea of 21 "confident and successful prospective suitors."

The series is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) and former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, who guide the single gals through their unique romantic journeys. Additionally, the Queens themselves "develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.” While we await the Queens Court premiere with impatience, we can't help but wonder, where does the juicy drama unfold? Let's reveal the series's filming location.

Peacock's 'Queens Court' filming location: Where was it filmed?

According to Peacock's website, the unscripted reality series was filmed in Atlanta, Ga. As of this writing, not much else is known about the series's filming location.

As detailed by Condé Nast Traveler, the capital of the Peach State has been deemed the "Hollywood of the South" and is the birthplace of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The vibrant city is known for boasting the Centennial Olympic Park, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, the Fox Theatre, and the World of Coca-Cola museum among other notable attractions and landmarks.

Grammy-nominated "If I Don't Have You" singer Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values, Celebrity Big Brother), television personality and author Evelyn Lozada (Basketball Wives), and Grammy-nominated “Don’t Mess with My Man" singer Nivea (BET Presents: The Encore) are all reality TV darlings.