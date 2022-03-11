Tamar Braxton’s Net Worth Backs up Her Recent Shade Towards Kim Kardashian

Almost immediately, Kim faced backlash for her comments, which many felt were tone deaf and only emphasized her financial privilege. (Her advice also inspired some pretty amazing memes.) On the morning after the interview was released, Tamar seemingly joined in on the conversation when she tweeted, "Let me get my fckn ass up and work chile."

Fans immediately recognized the tweet as hilarious shade, writing replies such as "here for the petty." In truth, perhaps her comment was slightly petty, but it was also slightly deserved. After all, Tamar Braxton doesn't need the advice to work hard. She already does work hard... and she has the net worth to prove it.