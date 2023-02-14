Alissa Might Be Riding The Wave To Unemployment in Season 10 of 'Below Deck'

Season 10 of Below Deck hasn't been a walk in the park for pretty much anyone. But that goes double for stew Alissa Humber. And after she was all but fired in the Feb. 13 episode, that fact was pretty much cemented. It certainly doesn't help that Alissa hasn't made the best decisions this season. But was she really fired?

When you blatantly slack off, you have to expect that there will be consequences. And when you call a superior by their first name rather than the appropriate title, especially aboard a yacht where titles are important, that's another strike against you. So if Alissa is headed for land amid some rough waters at sea on Below Deck, we can't say we're surprised.

Was Alissa fired on 'Below Deck'?

Although Captain Sandy Yawn doesn't fire Alissa in the Feb. 13 episode, that appears to be where things are headed. As of right now, Alissa isn't fired on Below Deck. However, given her behavior, lack of respect, and inability to not butt heads with Captain Sandy, it looks like she's headed in that direction before the season is over.

Fans on Twitter believe they cracked the code thanks to a Bravo photo from the season that shows another stew in place of Alissa, but that hasn't been confirmed. In the Feb. 13 episode of Below Deck, Alissa slacks off, calls Captain Sandy by her first name instead of using her official title, and fails to apologize when given the chance. And that's just in one episode. For Alissa, though, not feeling respect directed toward her meant not wanting to give any in return.

"Sandy with the interior crew was interesting," Alissa recently told E! News. "I never got a good feel for Sandy unfortunately… It sucks to get critiques over and over and over with nothing positive really happening." She added that, when fellow Stew Camille Lamb was fired, Captain Sandy comforted Camille's close friends on the yacht, but not her.

"I never felt any of that," she shared with the outlet. "It definitely led to some isolation and some hurt and ultimately I can admit I was a little bit of a mess, but we all go through our quarter life crisis. I'm not ashamed of mine."

I'm super stoked Alissa seems to be getting her plane ticket home, but she's not going to learn from it because #CaptLurk made it seem personal! #BelowDeck — Leslietinhb (@leslietinhb) February 14, 2023

Camille was fired on 'Below Deck' in Season 10.