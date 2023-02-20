Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Source: Bravo 'Below Deck' Star Katie Glaser on if She and Ross Are Still Together After Season 10 Boatmance (EXCLUSIVE) By Gabrielle Bernardini Feb. 20 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Apparently, what happens on the boat ... stays on the boat. The cast of Below Deck Season 10 has certainly been making a lot of waves aboard the St. David. In Season 10 of the hit Bravo series, deckhand Katie Glaser and Bosun Ross McHarg begin a boatmance. But, their relationship gets a bit complicated when Ross is caught flirting with second stew Alissa Humber.

Though Katie forgives Ross for his playboy ways, will this couple sail off into the sunset post-show, or has their voyage ended? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Katie opens up about the Below Deck Season 10 love triangle, and if she and Ross are still together.

Are 'Below Deck' Season 10 stars Katie and Ross still together?

In a one-on-one confessional with Bravo cameras, Ross admits to being a bit of a playboy who likes to play the field. So, was Katie at all hesitant to start a boatmance with the bosun? "I think a lot of [fans], you know, keep giving me a hard time about going back [to Ross]," Katie told us, explaining that fans questioned why she took Ross back after he was caught flirting with Alissa. However, the deckhand doesn't have any regrets when it comes to her relationship with Ross and simply summed it up as a "fun experience."

"At the end of the day, I'm here to have a great experience. And it's either, you know, I'm gonna continue to have a fun experience, or I'm gonna make it awkward for everyone on the team," she continued. "I wanted to have fun. I was in a moment. And you know, that's what it was."

Katie revealed to us that her relationship with Ross fizzled out once their six-week trip concluded, adding that there is no "bad blood" between the two. "He lives across the world, and so kind of we chalked it up, you know, we're both moving forward in our different lives," she said. "And it was fun on the boat. But, you know, I just personally could never have a relationship with someone that, you know, played around with people."

'Below Deck' star Katie Glaser says there's no "bad blood" with Alissa.

During the Jan. 30 episode of Below Deck, Ross drunkenly flirts with Alissa in front of Katie while the crew was out to dinner. At the time, Katie was definitely upset, but now, she says there is no "bad blood" between her and the stewardess. "I've seen her around sometimes and we've gotten dinner, so no bad blood," Katie told us.

